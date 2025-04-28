$60 Million US F-18 Fighter Jet Falls Off USS Truman Into Red Sea, US Navy Confirms

A $60 million US F-18 Super Hornet fell off the USS Harry S. Truman while the aircraft carrier was operating in the Red Sea on Monday, leaving one sailor with minor injuries. The incident occurred during a tow operation in the ship's hangar bay, and an investigation is currently underway.

An F-18 Super Hornet fighter jet fell off the USS Harry S. Truman on Monday while the aircraft carrier was operating in the Red Sea, the US Navy said, leaving one sailor with minor injuries.

US F-18 Incident Happened During Tow Operation

The mishap occurred while the $60 million F/A-18E was under tow in Truman’s hangar bay — the area located beneath the flight deck where aircraft undergo maintenance. According to a Navy statement, the move crew “lost control” of the fighter jet, causing both the aircraft and the tow tractor to fall overboard.

“Sailors towing the aircraft took immediate action to move clear of the aircraft before it fell overboard,” the Navy said. One sailor sustained minor injuries during the incident and is reported to be recovering. An investigation into the circumstances of the mishap is currently underway.

The second F/A-18 has fallen into the Red Sea, and the United States is still hiding much about its losses against Yemen. https://t.co/wjk05Exe9a pic.twitter.com/2bGpr27Mpx Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Mustafa 🇾🇪 (@Mustafalkhatib) April 28, 2025

Carrier Strike Group Remains Operational While US F-18 Sinks In Red Sea

Despite the loss of the aircraft, the Navy emphasized that operational capabilities have not been compromised.

“The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and embarked air wing remain fully mission capable,” the Navy said in its statement.

The Truman is one of two US Navy aircraft carriers actively launching daily airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen. The US military began an intense bombing campaign on March 15, targeting hundreds of rebel positions over the following weeks.

Houthi Forces Claim Attack on Truman

Earlier Monday, Houthi forces claimed they had launched missiles and drones targeting the USS Harry S. Truman and other warships within its strike group. The Houthis alleged that the attack forced the carrier to change course. Business Insider, however, could not immediately verify the Houthis’ claims.

A defense official, speaking to Business Insider, confirmed that “very few details can be provided currently as the incident is under investigation,” but assured that the crew remains “safe and accounted for.”

Second Super Hornet Loss for Truman Strike Group

This week’s accident marks the second time the Truman strike group has lost an F/A-18 during its Red Sea operations. In late December, the guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg accidentally shot down a Super Hornet in what military officials described as “an apparent case of friendly fire.”

