60-Year-Old Driver Killed In Major Bedford Train Crash, 100 Injured | Watch

The train driver killed in the fatal rail collision near Bedford has been identified as Shaun Burton, a 60-year-old East Midlands Railway driver, as investigators continue to examine one of the United Kingdom’s most serious rail accidents in recent years. Authorities confirmed that Burton died after two passenger trains collided south of Bedford near Elstow on 19 June. The collision involved the 4:40 pm Corby to London St Pancras service striking the rear of the delayed 3:50 pm Nottingham to London St Pancras service. The impact severely damaged both trains and triggered a major emergency response.

Around 100 People Injured

Emergency officials reported that the crash injured approximately 100 people. As of the latest official updates, 28 people remained in hospital, with nine reported to be in critical condition. Multiple air ambulances and road ambulance crews attended the scene to treat passengers. The British Transport Police declared a major incident shortly after the collision, while emergency services worked through the evening to evacuate passengers and secure the site.

Following confirmation of his identity, Burton’s family released a brief statement expressing their devastation and extending their thoughts to everyone affected by the tragedy. British Transport Police and East Midlands Railway also paid tribute to the experienced driver and offered condolences to his family and colleagues.

Investigation Underway Into Cause Of Crash

The UK’s Rail Accident Investigation Branch has launched a full investigation into what caused the rear-end collision. Investigators are examining onboard data recorders, signalling systems, CCTV footage, and other evidence to determine how the crash occurred. Officials have stressed that it is too early to draw conclusions about the cause.

Network Rail has described the incident as an isolated tragedy and warned that recovery work and repairs will take time, with major disruption expected on the affected section of the line while damaged infrastructure and trains are removed.

Rail Services Disrupted

The Bedford to Luton section of the Midland Main Line remains heavily affected as recovery operations continue. Passengers have been advised to expect cancellations, replacement transport, and revised timetables while investigators complete their work and engineers restore the railway.

Authorities continue to investigate the fatal collision, but no official determination has yet been made on whether signalling issues, equipment failures, or other factors played a role. The focus remains on supporting the injured, restoring rail services, and establishing the circumstances that led to the death of driver Shaun Burton and injuries to dozens of passengers.