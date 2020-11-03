Seven people were killed in the shooting at a synagogue in the centre of Vienna on Monday (local time), according to local media reports. One of the attackers was killed, but he had accomplices. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he is "deeply shocked" and "saddened" by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna, adding that India stands with the European country. Scores of countries and world leaders have come in support of Austria.

Seven people were killed in the shooting at a synagogue in the centre of Vienna on Monday (local time), according to local media reports. One of the attackers was killed, but he had accomplices, Sputnik cited the broadcaster as saying. The city’s police have confirmed information about the shooting noting that there were several injured.

“There is a larger police operation going on in the 1st district of Vienna (Inner City area). Officers are on-site and check the situation. We keep you posted on the matter”, the Vienna police department wrote on Twitter. According to local media reports, about 50 shots were fired in the street near the synagogue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he is “deeply shocked” and “saddened” by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna, adding that India stands with the European country. Scores of countries and world leaders have come in support of Austria as it continues to battle the ongoing ‘terrorist attack’ at six different locations in the country.

While denouncing the “cowardly act”, Charles Michel, President of the European Council strongly condemned the attack. “Europe strongly condemns this cowardly act that violates life and our human values. My thoughts are with the victims and the people of #Vienna in the wake of tonight’s horrific attack. We stand with Austria,” the EU chief wrote on Twitter.

Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. https://t.co/3uxA8QfHiW pic.twitter.com/6zF3JHZwY7 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

Also Read: US elections 2020: Donald Trump or Joe Biden? Americans to give their verdict today

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also condemned the attack saying, “I am deeply shocked by the terrible attacks in Vienna tonight. The UK’s thoughts are with the people of Austria – we stand united with you against terror.”

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed condolences to Austria in connection with the attacks across the Austrian capital.

A group of unidentified persons carried out a series of attacks with shooting in downtown Vienna on Monday, killing two people. According to law enforcement, several people were seriously wounded, including a policeman, one attacker was neutralized, and at least one more attacker is being sought. Terming it a “hideous terrorist attack”, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also condemned the shootings while thanking the emergency services who risked their lives to save people.

“We are currently going through difficult times in our republic. I would like to thank all the emergency services who risk their lives, especially today for our safety. Our police will take decisive action against the perpetrators of this hideous terrorist attack,” he tweeted. The story in Vienna is still developing and more information is awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Pakistan continues to support cross-border terrorism: India at UN