In a major geopolitical shift, the first-ever Quad Leadership summit will take place virtually this Friday. The state leaders from the four countries will be participating in this summit and discuss issues ranging from Vaccine to Climate change.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden are expected to have an exclusive meeting as well, though not confirmed yet. The two leaders will partake in the first-ever Quad Leadership summit, PM Modi and Joe Biden have discussed the Quad meeting scheduled for Friday over a call as well.

According to the statement issued by India’s Ministry of external affairs said that the leaders will address regional and global topics of mutual concern, as well as realistic areas of collaboration, in order to keep a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Australian Prime minister Scott Morrison has been calling for the summit and Biden expressed an early interest in both the Indo-Pacific and the Quad and acted quickly to achieve a summit early in his presidency. The white house stated that President Biden has made this one of his first multilateral engagements demonstrates how important close cooperation with our Indo-Pacific allies and partners is to us. Covid-19, economic cooperation, and the climate crisis will also be topics of discussion.

The Quad, which was formerly known as the quadrilateral security dialogue, is now referred to as the quadrilateral framework, indicating that it has expanded beyond a limited security dialogue. The Quad Summit will be held for the first time since 2007.

Since then, three meetings at the level of foreign ministers have taken place, two of which were physical meetings—one in New York in 2019 and another in Tokyo last year—and one telephonic contact only last month. Last week, the Australian PM confirmed this upcoming summit and said that it would become a feature of the Indo-Pacific region.