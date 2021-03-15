Ram Madhav says, the United States now wants India to participate in Afghanistan discussions. He further stated America's dilemma is that it is a hesitant powerhouse.

The Biden administration is debating whether to completely withdraw the 2,500 American troops currently stationed in Afghanistan in the next seven weeks, despite the fact that the figure is now about 3,500. According to US, European, and Afghan authorities, the US has around 1,000 more troops in Afghanistan than it has disclosed.

This brings another element of uncertainty to the White House’s raging controversy about whether to hold to an agreement negotiated between the Trump administration and the Taliban, which calls for the remaining American forces to be removed by May 1.

Last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a sharp letter to Afghanistan’s president, Ashraf Ghani, that suggested several measures to restart the stalled peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, as first reported by the Afghan outlet TOLO News.

Read More: UN accepts SFJ’s donation: Time for India to put its foot down

In an article published in the Indian Express, Ram Madhav says, the United States now wants India to participate in Afghanistan discussions. Tony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, wrote to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, proposing an UN-led dialogue organised by Turkey and attended by the United States, Pakistan, India, Iran, Russia, and China. To put it another way, the “Doha process” will be replaced by the “Istanbul Process.”

He further stated America’s dilemma is that it is a hesitant powerhouse. The nation is encased in a protective cocoon, surrounded on all sides by vast oceans and benevolent forces, and faces the least major security threats. If Taliban takes over, US wants the mess to be handled by countries like India.