In a message to US, North Korea filed 2 ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday. Japanese PM has condemned the act and expressed that he will discuss the issue with US President Joe Biden.

In a major geopolitical development in East Asia, North Korea has fired two projectiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday (Mar 25), possibly the first ballistic missile test under US President Joe Biden’s administration. According to the US military’s Indo-Pacific Command, the missile launches show the danger North Korea’s weapons programme poses to its neighbours and the international community. In addition, it acknowledged that they are currently keeping an eye on the situation and consulting their allies.

Japanese Prime minister Suga confirmed the news and expressed his displeasure with North Korea’s activities. As Japan is preparing for the next Olympics, Suga ensured the safety of the Olympics and said that he’ll discuss the issue with his American counterpart President Biden in his next visit, including the issue of launches of missiles.

Japanese PM stated, “We are directing all of our efforts to gather and analyse information and are proactively monitoring the situation to protect people’s people and assets.” The warheads had dropped outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone, according to the Japanese military.

The North is prohibited from developing ballistic missiles by UN Security Council resolutions, and its weapons programmes are subject to multiple international sanctions. However, under Kim’s leadership, it has made considerable progress in terms of capability, testing missiles are even capable of reaching the United States.

Although former US President Donald Trump held two meetings with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, the Biden administration is rethinking its policy toward the nation. The Biden administration ‘hopes to reopen talks on the North’s nuclear arsenal,’ according to an AFP report, but North Korea has yet to respond.