Preaching the whole world about the liberal values and cooperation while sitting on stockpiling the vaccines which you will not use is what Biden’s America looks like today. The US government is facing strong criticism in India for not allowing the Raw material for vaccine production. Most of these criticisms came from the social media users asking the Biden’s administration to answer Indian vaccine makers’ requests for raw material. Pakistan, Iran, and even China have offered assistance in these challenging circumstances. The United States, on the other hand, which is a Quad partner, did not send out a single tweet until this morning. Today, US secretary Antony Blinken finally tweeted their support and offered their assistance to India, but the damage had already been done.

A senior State Department official previously defended the US’s restrictions on the export of key raw materials for the manufacture of the COVID-19 vaccine, which threatens to stymie India’s vaccination campaign, saying that the Biden administration’s first responsibility is to meet the needs of the American people. Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Indian-American congressman, has urged the Biden administration to send doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to countries facing a deadly outbreak of COVID-19. Biden and Kamla’s silence only sparking more controversy and Anti-US sentiments in India.

Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, has also said that the EU allowed India to become the pharmaceutical hub. This statement shows the sheer arrogance and how the west put forward their own interest while preaching to the whole world about Multilateralism. Gita Gopinath, the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, tweeted that she is deeply disturbed by the exploding health crisis in India.

