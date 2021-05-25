As the new report again sparked the controversy, Biden's white house backed the Covid-19 origin probe. In a recent statement issued by Jen Psaki, the White House Press Secretary said that an international inquiry led by the World Health Organization is something that they've really been pushing for several months in collaboration with a number of partners around the world.

It’s been more than 1 year since the outbreak of the Covid-19 but the mystery surrounding its origins has yet to be solved. As the new report again sparked the controversy, Biden’s white house backed the Covid-19 origin probe. In a recent statement issued by Jen Psaki, the White House Press Secretary said that an international inquiry led by the World Health Organization is something that they’ve really been pushing for several months in collaboration with a number of partners around the world.

A US intelligence document gained by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), reigniting rumours that the Covid virus was inadvertently released from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). It has also revealed the number of scientists affected, the timing of their illnesses, and their hospital visits. Though China rejected all the allegation on Monday and accused USA of exaggerating the hypothesis that the coronavirus escaped from a lab in Wuhan.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the story of three people getting sick is completely untrue. Furthermore, he also questioned the USA and asked Does it care about traceability or is it just trying to distract attention? Even the director of Wuhan lab, Yuan Zhiming, also told Chinese state media that the story was inaccurate. “I read it, and it’s a total lie.” On Monday, Jen Psaki, the White House Press Secretary also said that the United States does not have enough evidence and facts to make a decision at this moment. However, the question remains: Is China really working with the international community to determine the sources of the Covid-19, or is it attempting to shift responsibility to other countries?

Read More: Details of Wuhan Lab staff emerge; Is China hiding the truth of the origin of corona virus?