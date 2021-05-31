Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revealed on Saturday that the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) was conducting military research in addition to civilian research, reviving speculation that the COVID-19 pandemic originated at the lab.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revealed on Saturday that the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) was conducting military research in addition to civilian research, reviving speculation that the COVID-19 pandemic originated at the lab. According to Fox News, Mike Pompeo remarked that the one thing he can say with certainty is that inside that facility, they know Chinese were engaging in operations related to the People’s Liberation Army, so military action was taking place beside what they said was just plain old civilian research.

Since the global pandemic began, the Wuhan Institute of Virology has being scrutinized. US President Joe Biden confirmed earlier this week that he has instructed intelligence agencies to look into the origins of COVID-19. Mike Pompeo went on to say that China refuses to share any information about its activities. He further stressed upon the fact that China has denied the World Health Organization (WHO) access to the Wuhan Laboratory.

During an interview with Sky News Australia, Professor Nikolai Petrovsky, Director of Endocrinology at Flinders Medical Centre, said that China had mislead the world’s scientific community, as cited by the New York Times Post. On the show the Bolt Report, Andrew Bolt stated that finally, a lot of experts are now saying, well, it does now seems like this virus may have emerged from that Chinese lab, and China is feeling the strain.

No indication of COVID-19 leaking from the Wuhan lab was discovered by a WHO team researching the virus’s origins in China during the investigation. However, the team was being observed by Chinese officials, and one of its members informed UK news agency that China refused to send over vital data from the original outbreak, according to the New York Times Post.