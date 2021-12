This reaction comes only days after Elon Musk tweeted about how the United States benefited from "Indian Talent" after Parag Agrawal was named the new CEO of Twitter.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk used his Twitter handle to mock Twitter’s new CEO, Parag Agrawal, by posting a photoshopped picture equating Parag to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. Twitter’s former CEO Jack Dorsey is likewise shown as Nikolay Yezhov in the picture. Following his execution in 1940, Yezhov was deleted from the original painting.

Notably, Stalin was the head of the People’s Commissariat for Internal Affairs (NKVD), the Soviet Union’s interior ministry, from 1936 to 1938, at the height of the Great Purge. Yezhov, along with others, was killed in 1940 for his involvement in the Purge.

This reaction comes only days after Elon Musk tweeted about how the United States benefited from “Indian Talent” after Parag Agrawal was named the new CEO of Twitter. This tweet went viral, and many people reposted different versions of it on social media, recognizing Indian talent’s contribution to the world economy.