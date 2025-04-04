Home
682 Indians Deported from US Since January 2025, Most for Illegal Entry: MEA

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to the Lok Sabha on Friday, stated that these deportations are unlikely to affect remittance flows to India.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that 682 Indian nationals have been deported from the United States since January 2025, with the vast majority having attempted to enter the country illegally.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to the Lok Sabha on Friday, stated that these deportations are unlikely to affect remittance flows to India.

According to Singh, most of these individuals were apprehended at the US border and subsequently deported after verification. The government has been closely working with US authorities to streamline mobility frameworks while addressing issues of illegal immigration and human trafficking.

Deportations and Government Response

Singh emphasized that India remains actively engaged with the US to ensure a secure and mutually beneficial immigration process. He outlined the steps taken by Indian authorities to support citizens facing deportation and legal consequences due to their undocumented status.

“The Government of India continues to work in close coordination with the US government on all instances of deportation of individuals who were found to have illegally entered the US, overstayed their visa validity, or were living in the US without proper documentation,” Singh told Parliament.

He clarified that only those confirmed as Indian nationals through a thorough verification process are accepted for deportation. The Indian government also does not maintain data on the number of people who may have entered the US illegally, as such data is only shared by US authorities during repatriation exercises.

Breakdown of Deportations

The minister provided details on the deportation patterns of Indian nationals this year:

  • 333 Indians were deported on three chartered flights directly from the US in February 2025.
  • 55 individuals were deported through Panama on commercial flights.
  • 295 Indians remain in US custody with final removal orders, currently undergoing verification by Indian authorities.

Since 2009, a total of 15,564 Indian nationals have been deported from the US, with 388 deported in 2025 alone before this latest announcement.

Crackdown on Human Trafficking and Illegal Networks

In response to growing concerns over illegal immigration, Singh stated that the Indian government is taking strict action against human trafficking syndicates and illegal immigration networks. Cases have been registered based on testimonies from deported individuals, leading to investigations into illegal immigration agents and criminal facilitators.

“Based on harrowing accounts of deportees, the Central and state governments have initiated investigations and actions against several illegal immigration agents and trafficking syndicates,” Singh added.

Impact on Indian-US Relations

The deportations highlight the ongoing challenge of illegal migration and human trafficking networks that operate between India and the US. However, Singh reassured Parliament that these incidents will not impact legitimate migration pathways for students, professionals, and business travelers.

“The government remains committed to facilitating legal and secure mobility frameworks for Indian nationals, ensuring smooth movement for students, professionals, and tourists while addressing immigration violations effectively,” he said.

