69-Year-Old Butcher Turned Pizza Chef Gags, Cooks A Man After Chopping Body Parts With Nepalese Religious Ritual

Chef Kills Man, Cooks Parts Of Dismembered Body


In a shocking criminal case that has gripped France, a 69-year-old former butcher and pizza chef, Philippe Schneider, stands accused of murdering a man, dismembering his body, and allegedly cooking parts of it with vegetables.

Victim Went Missing from Remote Village in Southern France

The victim, Georges Meichler, 57, had been living in isolation in Brasc, a secluded village in southern France. He resided alone in a rustic stone house with no electricity or running water. His disappearance raised concern after his daughter received an unusual text claiming he had left for Brittany with a friend. “It didn’t sound like him,” she told investigators.

Authorities launched a missing persons investigation and eventually located Meichler’s van, which was being driven by Schneider and his 45-year-old partner, Nathalie Caboubassy, near a municipal building in Camarès—around 40 kilometers away. Inside the vehicle, investigators discovered bloodstains and multiple bags containing dismembered body parts, according to The Sun.

Chilling Confession: Tied, Gagged, and Cooked

During questioning, Schneider reportedly confessed, saying: “What I’m going to tell you is horrific.” He admitted to tying up and gagging Meichler during an attempted robbery that led to his death by suffocation. Afterward, he dismembered the body with a butcher’s knife.

In a disturbing twist, Schneider burned the victim’s head, hands, and feet while distributing other remains throughout the region. He also confessed to cooking some parts of the body with vegetables, which he claimed was part of a Nepalese religious ritual—allegedly also done to mask the smell of decomposition.

A 25-year-old gravedigger, also on trial, testified that Schneider instructed him to boil the meat until it fell off the bone, telling him to say it was “dog food” if questioned.

Alcohol, Drugs, and a Twisted Robbery Plan Cited in Defense

Defense attorney Luc Abratkiewicz said Schneider accepts full responsibility, attributing the horrific acts to a combination of alcohol abuse, cannabis addiction, and a deluded plan to steal “a few thousand euros.”

Psychological evaluations labeled Schneider as a manipulative individual with a history of trauma and deviant behavior. Meanwhile, Caboubassy has denied any involvement, maintaining that she had no knowledge of the crime. Both she and the gravedigger face complicity charges.

The verdict in this macabre and disturbing case is expected to be delivered on May 22.

