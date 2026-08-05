7 Blasts in 20 Minutes: What Is The Truth Behind Dubai Explosions?

Multiple explosions were heard in Dubai’s Jebel Ali industrial area on Wednesday, with videos posted on social media showing thick black smoke billowing into the night sky over the United Arab Emirates. According to media reports, at least seven explosions took place within a span of 20 minutes across the area. Meanwhile, local authorities have reportedly detained two individuals for filming the incident. As of now, there is no official confirmation on whether the blasts were caused by an external attack or an industrial accident.

Who Attacked Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port?

According to Iran’s official Mehr News Agency, at least seven explosions rocked the industrial district within a 20-minute timeframe. Visuals circulating across social media platforms showed dense columns of black smoke rising near residential pockets close to the site of the incident.

Unverified reports from regional media claimed the blasts were the result of a missile strike launched from Yemen toward the Emirates. However, UAE government authorities have not issued an official statement confirming an attack. Separate reports citing thermal imagery suggest that a fire broke out at a warehouse adjacent to the port, which was reportedly used for fuel storage and transfer. So far, no casualties or extensive details regarding the scale of damage have been officially reported.

Multiple explosions and thick black smoke hit Dubai’s Jebel Ali port and industrial zone overnight. UAE authorities frame it as an industrial accident. Iranian outlets instead attribute the blasts to a Houthi missile/drone attack from Yemen. pic.twitter.com/fGXz60NvNj — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 5, 2026

Residents Confirm Hearing Blasts in Dubai

According to reports, residents living in nearby neighborhoods, such as Al Furjan, confirmed hearing multiple loud thuds in quick succession. Located southwest of Dubai’s city center, Jebel Ali is one of the region’s vital industrial, commercial, and shipping hubs, anchored by Jebel Ali Port.

The incident comes at a time of heightened regional geopolitical tensions surrounding the military confrontation involving the US, Iran, and regional forces. The UAE has remained on high alert due to recurring threats of retaliatory strikes targeting strategic assets and key infrastructure across the region.

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