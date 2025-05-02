A fiery crash between a pickup truck and a tour van near Yellowstone National Park has left seven people dead and eight others injured, Idaho State Police said. The Thursday evening collision occurred near Henry’s Lake State Park, shutting down U.S. Highway 20 for hours as emergency crews responded to the devastating scene.

Seven people have died and eight others have been hospitalized after a devastating collision between a pickup truck and a tour van near Yellowstone National Park, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Thursday along U.S. Highway 20 near Henry’s Lake State Park in eastern Idaho—approximately 16 miles (26 kilometers) west of Yellowstone. Both vehicles reportedly caught fire after the impact.

Fatalities and Injuries Confirmed

In a press release, Idaho State Police confirmed that the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck and six passengers inside a Mercedes passenger van were killed in the crash. The van was carrying a tour group of 14 individuals. The remaining eight passengers survived and were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

“Tragically, six individuals in the van and the driver of the pickup died as a result of the crash,” police said in a statement. The van was operating as part of a tour service.

Yellowstone Incident: Emergency Response and Investigation

Authorities dispatched air ambulances and paramedics to the scene following the collision. The incident prompted a full closure of U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 399 for nearly seven hours as emergency crews and the Idaho Transportation Department worked to manage the scene and clear the debris.

“The road is open for regular traffic,” the police confirmed after cleanup operations concluded.

As of Friday morning, the Fremont County Coroner’s Office had not released the names of those who died. Police said they are still in the process of notifying the families of the deceased and injured. As such, no identifying information—including names, ages, hometowns, or nationalities—has been made public.

“Due to the magnitude of the incident and the ongoing process of notifying the next of kin, no names, ages, hometowns, or nationalities have been released. Once available, the Fremont County Coroner’s Office will provide information,” the Idaho State Police said.

Cause of Yellowstone Crash Under Investigation

Authorities have not disclosed what may have led to the collision. The incident remains under active investigation.

Police spokesperson Aaron Snell confirmed the van carried a total of 14 passengers and emphasized that investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

