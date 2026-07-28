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Home > World News > 7.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Japan: What is a Tsunami and How it is Caused

7.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Japan: What is a Tsunami and How it is Caused

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake has shaken Japan, triggering a tsunami warning. But what exactly is a tsunami, and why does a strong undersea earthquake create these giant waves? Here's a simple explainer.

7.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Japan: What is a Tsunami and How it is Caused

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 15:38 IST

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Japan’s Kyushu Island on Tuesday. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the epicentre of the earthquake was situated at around 10 kilometres under the seabed. It is close to Kumamoto prefecture.
 
Due to the earthquake, a tsunami warning has been issued. There may be waves up to one meter tall for some coastal areas. It has been advised by the local authorities that evacuation of coastal areas should take place.
 
Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told the public that there were casualties and at least one building had collapsed. Surveys of the damage are being conducted, and the situation is being assessed. There were no reports of problems with the operation of nearby nuclear power plants.
 

Why Was a Tsunami Warning Issued After the Japan Earthquake?

The tsunami warning system alerts about undersea earthquakes. Such earthquakes cause huge displacement of water from the seabed. It causes waves to develop and travel through the sea.
 
Although the initial wave is very small, the possibility of more waves cannot be overlooked since they may be even larger than the initial wave.
 

What Is a Tsunami?

Tsunamis refer to huge waves on the sea, which occur due to sudden activity occurring beneath the surface of the sea. Tsunamis are different from other waves as they cover great distances at high speeds in deep water.
 
The word “tsunami” has been derived from the Japanese language and means “harbor wave”. However, the word tsunami must not be mistaken for a tidal wave, because the word tidal wave is commonly used. The name tidal wave is a misnomer, as tsunamis have nothing to do with tidal waves.
 
When these waves reach shallow coastal waters, they slow down but grow much taller. This is when severe flooding and destruction can be caused.
 

How Is a Tsunami Caused?

Most of the tsunamis occur due to earthquakes in the ocean. In case there is a sudden rise or fall of the ocean floor, it displaces a significant volume of water, which results in waves going in all directions.
 
Nevertheless, apart from earthquakes, there are other causes of tsunamis, including volcanic eruptions, submarine landslides, falls of rocks from the coast or even the fall of an asteroid into the water.
 
Another aspect affecting the formation of tsunamis is the coastline. The tsunami might appear insignificant in one place but become much more severe just a few kilometres away due to the underwater terrain.
 

Why Japan Faces Frequent Earthquakes

Japan experience morst frequent earthquakes as it is situated close to the Pacific Ring of Fire. There are several tectonic plates where hundreds of earthquakes occur in the country every year. Most of the quakes in Japan are not deadly. 
 
One of the most dangerous quakes hit Japan in 2011, when it was accompanied by a tsunami and many people lost their lives, resulting in the Fukushima nuclear disaster. Although these earthquakes are a reminder that they cannot be prevented, early warnings and quick evacuation can save lives.
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7.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Japan: What is a Tsunami and How it is Caused
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