Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

73-Year-Old Indian National Charged with Molesting Four Women On Singapore Airlines Flight

Ramesh, A 73-year-old Indian, has been charged by Singapore court for molesting four women during a 14-hour Singapore Airlines Flight

73-Year-Old Indian National Charged with Molesting Four Women On Singapore Airlines Flight

Balasubramanian Ramesh, A 73-year-old Indian national, has been charged by Singapore court for molesting four women during a 14-hour Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from the United States to Singapore on November 18.

The Incident

According to court documents, he allegedly targeted one woman four times and three other women once each. The incidents reportedly occurred at different times throughout the flight, beginning at 3:15 am and continuing until 5:30 pm.

The first alleged incident took place at 3:15 am, followed by another five minutes later involving a second victim. Between 3:30 am and 6:00 am, Ramesh reportedly molested the second woman three more times. At 9:30 am, he allegedly targeted a third woman, and the final incident occurred at 5:30 pm, involving a fourth woman.

Details about the victims, including whether they were passengers or crew members, have not been disclosed due to a court-imposed gag order to protect their identities.

The Singapore Law

Under Singapore law, each molestation charge carries a potential penalty of up to three years in jail, a fine, or both. While caning is an applicable punishment for such offenses, Ramesh is exempt due to his age, as offenders over 50 years old are not subject to caning.

Ramesh appeared to court on November 25, where he was faced 7 charges. He is scheduled to plead guilty on December 13. If convicted, he could face a maximum jail term of 21 years for the seven charges.

ALSO READ: 23 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Plunges Into Ravine Into Ravine In Brazil: What We Know So Far

Filed under

Indian National Singapore Singapore Airlines
Advertisement

Also Read

Poll Shows Trump Begins on Positive Note with Majority Backing Transition Efforts

Poll Shows Trump Begins on Positive Note with Majority Backing Transition Efforts

Maharashtra CM Race: Fadnavis In Delhi As Sena Backs Shinde

Maharashtra CM Race: Fadnavis In Delhi As Sena Backs Shinde

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Why Did Shweta Bachchan Send A Flower Bouquet To Aishwarya Rai’s Sister-In-Law?

Why Did Shweta Bachchan Send A Flower Bouquet To Aishwarya Rai’s Sister-In-Law?

Utpanna Ekadashi 2024: Everything You Need To Know, Date, Time, Significance And Rituals

Utpanna Ekadashi 2024: Everything You Need To Know, Date, Time, Significance And Rituals

Entertainment

Why Did Shweta Bachchan Send A Flower Bouquet To Aishwarya Rai’s Sister-In-Law?

Why Did Shweta Bachchan Send A Flower Bouquet To Aishwarya Rai’s Sister-In-Law?

Is Brad Pitt Begging Angelina Jolie To Let Him Meet His Kids?

Is Brad Pitt Begging Angelina Jolie To Let Him Meet His Kids?

Whitney Cummings Recalls When Sabrina Carpenter Auditioned For The Conners But Got Rejected

Whitney Cummings Recalls When Sabrina Carpenter Auditioned For The Conners But Got Rejected

Kantara Chapter 1 Shooting Stops, Six Injured After Bus Overturned In Udupi

Kantara Chapter 1 Shooting Stops, Six Injured After Bus Overturned In Udupi

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong Message

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group, Research Reveals

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group,

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox