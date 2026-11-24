The song was sung to an empty room and uploaded to YouTube. Almost two years later, the verdict by an Iranian court was enforced upon her body.

Monday In Qom

On Monday, November 23, Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four of her colleagues were whipped in the city of Qom, according to their attorneys. The sentence of 74 lashes was carried out on Monday, singer’s lawyer Mostafa Nili told the Emtedad news website.

A lawyer for the defendants told the BBC that Ahmadi and her four male co-defendants were flogged at the third branch of the Criminal Sentence Enforcement Office in Qom.

A Concert With No Audience

The case goes back to December 2024. Ahmadi and several of her musicians held a symbolic concert without an audience at the Deir Gachin Caravanserai in Qom, and it was livestreamed on her YouTube channel.

Ahmadi, now 29, wore a sleeveless dress during the performance, and no headscarf. In Iran, the law requires women to cover their heads and wear modest clothes.

The Verdict In June

In June this year, a court in Qom found Ahmadi and eight others guilty of violating public decency by publishing what it called obscene and indecent content. They denied the charges.

Along with 74 lashes, they were banned from audio visual activity and from leaving the country for two years.

An Appeal That Failed

According to their lawyers, a court in Qom rejected the appeal in late September, and upheld the sentence.

“We Tried Everything”

One of the lawyers told the BBC they tried everything to overturn the ruling, or at least to reduce or suspend the sentence, but could not. He said he and other lawyers also tried to delay the punishment, but the enforcement branch insisted on carrying it out immediately.

Who Was Flogged

Five people were flogged on Monday: Ahmadi, three musicians and a producer, according to the report. The reports I have seen do not say what happened to the other four people convicted with them.

The Reaction

Innumerable artists and human rights activists of Iran have criticized the decision heavily. According to them, flogging is an inhuman form of punishment and in violation of the international prohibition against torture.

Bahar Ghandehari, the advocacy director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran, said that the flogging of Ahmadi because of her choice of wearing and singing is clearly a violation of her fundamental rights and shows the intention of the authorities in suppressing women.

The reports available do not carry any information about the reaction of the Iranian authorities to this criticism.

A Dress Code Under Challenge

Iran’s law is based on Sharia. Women and girls past adolescence must cover their hair with the hijab and wear long, loose clothing that hides their body shape.

In 2022, protests broke out after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman. She had been detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly. Since then, many women and girls have stopped covering their hair in public. The authorities have responded with arrests, warnings and business closures.

A Wider Crackdown

According to the BBC report, Iranian security forces crushed another round of anti-government protests in January, killing many people and arresting thousands. Since the fighting with the United States and Israel began in late February, authorities have used the death penalty more against protesters.

The Norway based group Iran Human Rights says that at least 39 men convicted over the January protests and two over the 2022 unrest have been executed, and that 121 more protesters detained in January have been sentenced to death.

What Happens Next?

Will Ahmadi and the others be able to travel or work again once the two year bans end? Will foreign governments or rights bodies press Iran over the flogging? Will other artists risk performing without a hijab, or will the case frighten them into silence? And how will Ahmadi herself respond? She has not been quoted in the reports I found.

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