On the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, permanent representative TS Tirumurti has said that India has and will always continue to play its part for world peace and development.

On the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, permanent representative TS Tirumurti has said that India has and will always continue to play its part for world peace and development.

TS Tirumuri tweeted on Saturday, “UN@75: India congratulates UN.” He added that the Empire State was lightened up in blue that evening. He asked if UN itself was greying at 75. He added that it was up to them, member states, to make sure it remained blue. He added that India had and would always continue to play its part for world peace and development. He asked, “Are you also ready?

Landmarks around the world were seen lit in blue to mark the day. “From New York to Dubai, from Petra to Vienna, as the UN turned 75, landmarks around the world turned blue for Saturday’s #UNDay,” United Nations tweeted.

Also read:

Also read:

The United Nations came into existence on October 24, 1945, when the Charter had been ratified by permanent five members and by a majority of other signatories. United Nations Day is celebrated on October 24 each year.

Also read: