8 Indians Finally Head Home After 3-Month Ordeal On Stranded Ship In US

The cargo ship ‘Dali’ with eight Indian crew member that crashed into a famed Baltimore bridge in the month of March left for India on Friday. Four of the 21 crew members remain on board the 984-foot cargo ship MV Dali, according to Baltimore Maritime Exchange. The ship is expected to depart Friday evening for Norfolk, Virginia.

The remainder of the group has been relocated to a service apartment in Baltimore, where they will stay while the investigation is underway.

Interestingly, twenty of the crew members were citizens of India. They were on board the MV Dali Cargo when it struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse and killing six construction workers in the sad event.

Dali will undergo repair at Norfolk. Eight Indian crew members, including a cook, a fitter, and seamen, left after the judge authorized a bargain. These are not any officers. Due to the ongoing investigations, the remaining 13 would stay in the United States.

“They’re anxious, under considerable stress considering they don’t know the future. They don’t know when they’ll see their family again or how they’ll be treated here,” said Rev. Joshua Messick, director of the Baltimore International Seafarers’ Center.

Regarding the accident, none of the crew members have been prosecuted. The investigations are being carried out by the FBI and other federal authorities.

After Dali collided with the 2.6 km long, four-lane Francis Scott Key Bridge over the Patapsco River in Baltimore on March 26, the bridge collapsed.

The ship, which was sailing out of Baltimore to Colombo, is owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd. It can carry 10,000 TEU, with 4,679 TEU occupied inside. The deadweight of the ship is 116,851 DWT.

