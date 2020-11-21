About Eight people have been injured in a shooting at a mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Witnesses have informed the police that the gunman was a white man between 20 to 39 years old.

Eight people have been injured in a shooting at a mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and the gunman is still at large, the Wauwatosa Police Department said in a press release. “Wauwatosa Police Dispatch received calls reporting a shooting incident at Mayfair Mall…When emergency personnel arrived, the shooter was no longer on the scene,” the release said on Friday. “Seven injured adults and one injured teenager were transported to the hospital by Wauwatosa Fire.”

The release said the extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown at this time. Witnesses have described the suspect as a white man between 20 to 39 years old, the release said.

Emergency radio traffic said on Friday witnesses reported hearing gunshots and stores responding to an active-shooter situation. Local media on the scene said three ambulances have taken people to the hospital.

A flyer circulating on social media shows that a Make America Great Again (MAGA) rally featuring Sheriff David Clarke, was scheduled to take place at Mayfair Mall on Saturday.