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Home > World News > 80% complete but stalled, Why Bangladesh’s Tallest Lord Ram Statue Is In Crosshairs?

80% complete but stalled, Why Bangladesh’s Tallest Lord Ram Statue Is In Crosshairs?

The incident has led to fresh concerns over protection of minority rights and religious freedom under the leadership of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rehman.

After weeks of sustained social media pressure from radical pressure groups, the construction somewhat has stalled. (Pic: AI)
After weeks of sustained social media pressure from radical pressure groups, the construction somewhat has stalled. (Pic: AI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 14:06 IST

Bangladesh seems to be under the grip of extremists once again after the formation of new government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Earlier, the minorities were on the target the radicals and now the symbols connected to the Hindu minorities are on the line.
In a fresh development, the construction of a tallest Lord Ram statue has been put on hold reportedly after pressure from the Islamist outfits in the country. It is reported that the 81-feet statue of the Ram had been 80 per cent complete. Reports have emerged of threats by radical outfits to halt the construction of the statue while demanding its demolition at the same time. After weeks of sustained social media pressure from radical pressure groups, the construction somewhat has stalled. 

Concern over religious freedom

The incident has led to fresh concerns over protection of minority rights and religious freedom under the leadership of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rehman.  The latest incident comes in the backdrop of renewed border tension between India and Bangladesh and strained diplomatic ties after the overthrow of Sheikh Hasina. 

Bangladesh PM advisor made to wait at airport

Earlier, Zahed Ur Rahman, the advisor to the Bangladesh PM, was briefly made to wait at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in view of his past remarks against India. Later, Zahed cancelled his India trip and moved to Sri Lanka. Following the incident, Bangladesh registered a formal protest over the treatment meted out to its diplomat. Dhaka also termed the incident humiliating. 

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Mango diplomacy

When Sheikh Hasina was the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, she used to regularly send consignment of mangoes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a gesture of goodwill. She also used to send mangoes to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Meanwhile, Tarique Rahman has sent a consignment of mangoes to Nepal this year as a gesture of goodwill. 

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80% complete but stalled, Why Bangladesh’s Tallest Lord Ram Statue Is In Crosshairs?
Tags: Bangladesh Lord ram statueBangladesh PMsheikh hasinaTarique RehmanZahed Ur Rahman

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80% complete but stalled, Why Bangladesh’s Tallest Lord Ram Statue Is In Crosshairs?
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