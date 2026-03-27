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Home > World News > 850 Cruise Missiles In 4 Weeks: Is America Running Out Of ‘Precision-Guided’ Tomahawks? Intense Missile Use In US-Iran War Triggers Alarm Inside Pentagon

850 Cruise Missiles In 4 Weeks: Is America Running Out Of ‘Precision-Guided’ Tomahawks? Intense Missile Use In US-Iran War Triggers Alarm Inside Pentagon

US fires 850 Tomahawk missiles in 4 weeks in Iran war, raising fears of ‘alarmingly low’ stockpiles and concerns inside the Pentagon.

US fires 850 Tomahawk missiles in 4 weeks in Iran war. (Photo: AI)
US fires 850 Tomahawk missiles in 4 weeks in Iran war. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 27, 2026 18:54:45 IST

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850 Cruise Missiles In 4 Weeks: Is America Running Out Of ‘Precision-Guided’ Tomahawks? Intense Missile Use In US-Iran War Triggers Alarm Inside Pentagon

In an escalation that underscores the intensity of the ongoing conflict with Iran, the United States military has fired more than 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles in just four weeks. 

The scale and speed of deployment have sparked concerns within the Pentagon, with officials reportedly warning that stockpiles of these precision-guided weapons may be running “alarmingly low.”

According to reports by The Washington Post, internal discussions are underway on replenishing supplies as the US continues sustained strikes alongside Israel in the region.

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‘Years’ Worth of Munitions Used in Weeks

A report by The Financial Times suggests that the US may have already used “years’ worth” of key munitions in the ongoing war. Sources cited in the report described the heavy reliance on Tomahawk missiles as financially draining, warning that the US Navy could feel the economic impact for years to come.

The conflict, which began with a joint US-Israel offensive on February 28, has already cost more than $11 billion in its first six days alone, according to Pentagon officials briefing lawmakers in Washington.

Why Tomahawk Missiles Are Central to US Strategy

Developed by Raytheon, the Tomahawk cruise missile is a long-range, precision-guided weapon capable of striking targets over 1,000 miles away. It can be launched from ships, submarines, and ground-based platforms, allowing the US military to hit heavily defended targets without risking pilots.

The missile’s accuracy and flexibility have made it a cornerstone of US military operations. Over the years, US and allied forces have conducted more than 550 flight tests and deployed Tomahawks in over 2,350 real-world combat operations.

‘Alarmingly Low’ Stockpiles and ‘Winchester’ Warning

Despite their effectiveness, the rapid pace of usage has raised alarms. Officials quoted in The Washington Post described missile stock levels in the Middle East as “alarmingly low.” 

One official warned that the military is approaching “Winchester”a term used to indicate that ammunition supplies are nearly exhausted.

Such warnings have intensified debates within defense circles about sustainability, logistics, and preparedness if the conflict continues to escalate or spreads further.

Pentagon Pushes Back Against Shortage Claims

Responding to concerns, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell dismissed suggestions of a critical shortage. He stated that the US military “has everything it needs to execute any mission at the time and place of the President’s choosing.”

Parnell also criticised reports highlighting stockpile concerns, suggesting they may misrepresent the overall readiness of US forces.

Operation ‘Epic Fury’ and Intensifying Conflict

The surge in missile use coincides with “Operation Epic Fury,” the Trump administration’s military campaign against Iran launched late last month. A significant number of Tomahawks were deployed during the initial phase of the operation as US and Israeli forces targeted strategic sites.

Since then, Iran has responded with retaliatory missile and drone attacks on Israeli territory and US-linked bases across the region, further escalating tensions.

What will be US’ next move?

As the conflict continues, the heavy reliance on Tomahawk missiles raises critical questions about the sustainability of US military operations. While officials maintain that capabilities remain intact, the pace of consumption and rising costs could reshape strategic decisions in the coming weeks.

Whether the US is truly running low on these precision-guided weapons or simply managing a high-intensity campaign remains a key issue one that could have significant implications for the trajectory of the Iran war.

ALSO READ: Countering Trump’s Claim, Iran Declares ‘Strait Of Hormuz Closed’, Warns Of ‘Harsh Response’ To Any Ship Passage

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Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1pentagonTomahawkTomahawk missilesUS Iran warUS missile stockpile

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850 Cruise Missiles In 4 Weeks: Is America Running Out Of ‘Precision-Guided’ Tomahawks? Intense Missile Use In US-Iran War Triggers Alarm Inside Pentagon

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850 Cruise Missiles In 4 Weeks: Is America Running Out Of ‘Precision-Guided’ Tomahawks? Intense Missile Use In US-Iran War Triggers Alarm Inside Pentagon
850 Cruise Missiles In 4 Weeks: Is America Running Out Of ‘Precision-Guided’ Tomahawks? Intense Missile Use In US-Iran War Triggers Alarm Inside Pentagon
850 Cruise Missiles In 4 Weeks: Is America Running Out Of ‘Precision-Guided’ Tomahawks? Intense Missile Use In US-Iran War Triggers Alarm Inside Pentagon
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