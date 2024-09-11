9/11 Anniversary Remains a Somber Tribute Amid Presidential Campaign Politics

As the U.S. marks the anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the nation pauses to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost in 2001.

As the U.S. marks the anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the nation pauses to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost in 2001. This year’s observances are further colored by the ongoing presidential campaign, adding a layer of political significance to the solemn memorials.

Political Figures Attend Memorials Amidst Debate Aftermath

The 9/11 memorial ceremonies, which fall right in the middle of the presidential election season every four years, are set to see prominent figures this year. Following their first debate on Tuesday night, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are both expected to attend observances at the World Trade Center in New York and the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania. The presence of these key political figures at such a significant event could lead to an extraordinary encounter, especially given the context of their recent debate.

In the 2008 anniversary, then-senators John McCain and Barack Obama made a notable effort to put aside their political differences. They visited ground zero together, laying flowers at what was then still a pit, showing a united front in honoring the victims of the attacks.

Focusing on Victims: A Tradition of Tribute

Despite the political backdrop, the essence of the 9/11 observances remains focused on the victims and their families. The National Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum, which oversees the ceremonies at ground zero, has made it a priority to keep the focus on personal remembrance rather than political discourse. Since 2012, the ceremony has been dedicated solely to relatives reading the names of victims, a practice instituted to ensure that the event remains a space for honoring those who were lost.

“You’re around the people that are feeling the grief, feeling proud or sad — what it’s all about that day, and what these loved ones meant to you. It’s not political,” said Melissa Tarasiewicz, who lost her father, New York City firefighter Allan Tarasiewicz.

The Long-Lasting Impact of 9/11

The September 11 attacks not only caused immediate devastation but also had profound and lasting effects on U.S. foreign policy, domestic security, and the American psyche. The tragic events led to the “Global War on Terrorism,” including invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, which resulted in significant loss of life and shaped the geopolitical landscape for years to come. The attacks also marked the beginning of the United States’ longest war in Afghanistan.

Community Traditions and Volunteer Projects

Across the country, communities have developed various traditions to mark the anniversary, ranging from wreath-laying ceremonies and flag displays to marches and volunteer projects. Congress has designated September 11 as both Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance, encouraging citizens to engage in acts of service as a way of honoring the memory of those who perished.

Political Interactions at Ground Zero

While political figures and candidates continue to attend the memorial events, their presence has sometimes intersected with the personal tributes made by victims’ families. In 2016, during the height of the presidential campaign, then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton experienced a notable health incident at the ground zero ceremony, which led to renewed scrutiny of her health.

Personal Tributes by the Young

The ceremony often features poignant tributes from younger generations who were born after the attacks. These tributes offer a deeply personal connection to the past, as exemplified by Annabella Sanchez’s tribute to her grandfather, Edward Joseph Papa. Sanchez, who never met her grandfather, shared her heartfelt remembrance:

“Even though I never got to meet you, I feel like I’ve known you forever. We will always remember and honor you, every day. We love you, Grandpa Eddie.”

As the U.S. observes another anniversary of September 11, the balance between remembering the past and navigating the present political landscape remains a delicate one.