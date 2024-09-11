9/11 Attacks: US Marks 23 Years Since September 2001 Tragedy

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will commemorate 23 years since the September 11 attacks with a ceremony in New York City on Wednesday. The President and Vice President plan to visit each of the three locations where hijacked planes crashed in 2001, resulting in nearly 3,000 deaths.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will commemorate 23 years since the September 11 attacks with a ceremony in New York City on Wednesday. The President and Vice President plan to visit each of the three locations where hijacked planes crashed in 2001, resulting in nearly 3,000 deaths. Their first stop will be the site where planes destroyed the World Trade Center’s twin towers.

Following that, Biden and Harris will travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where passengers on United Flight 93 thwarted the hijackers, causing the plane to crash in a field and preventing it from hitting another target. They will then return to the Washington area to visit the Pentagon memorial.

According to his campaign, Donald Trump will also participate in the ceremonies in New York and visit Shanksville.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre noted that it is possible to imagine the ongoing heartbreak and pain experienced by the 9/11 families and survivors over the past 23 years, emphasizing that those lost will always be remembered and honored. She further stated that efforts would continue to ensure such an attack never occurs again.

Ceremony honors 2,983 victims at 9/11 memorial & museum

Every morning on this day for the past 23 years, families who lost loved ones in the most devastating terror attack on American soil make the solemn journey to observe six moments of silence, listen to the names being read, and honor their vow to never forget. As time goes by, more names are being read by children and young adults born after the attacks, as the older generation passes the important responsibility of remembering this day to the new generation.

The ceremony on Wednesday honors the 2,983 victims who perished in the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, Flight 93, and the 1993 WTC bombing. The 9/11 Memorial & Museum opens for family members at 8:00 a.m., with the commemoration starting at 8:46 a.m.

A citywide moment of silence will take place at 8:46 a.m. to mark the time when hijacked Flight 11 struck the North Tower. Another moment of silence will be observed at 9:03 a.m. to mark when hijacked Flight 175 hit the South Tower. A further moment of silence will occur at 9:37 a.m. to commemorate the time when hijacked Flight 77 hit the Pentagon.

Moments of silence will be held at 9:59 a.m. for the South Tower’s collapse, at 10:03 a.m. for the crash of hijacked Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and at 10:28 a.m. for the collapse of the North Tower. The ceremony usually concludes around 12:30 p.m.

US leaders to attend 9/11 attacks ceremony

U.S. leaders are expected to attend. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are anticipated to be present at the ceremony in Lower Manhattan. Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance is also in the city for 9/11 observances. Both Biden and Harris released statements reiterating the call to “never forget.”

Biden’s statement emphasized that people should “never forget each of the 2,977 precious lives stolen from us when terrorists attacked our nation,” the families enduring grief, the heroic citizens who helped, and the resilience in facing evil.

Harris remarked that the day is one of solemn remembrance, standing in solidarity with the families and honoring the heroism shown by ordinary Americans. She affirmed that “we will never forget.” The White House confirmed that the president and vice president will also visit the 9/11 sites in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

Road closures for 9/11 ceremony

Street closures are planned for the 9/11 ceremony. The 9/11 Memorial & Museum is at the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. Drivers should anticipate closures in the following areas:

Areas bounded by Barclay Street on the North; Rector Street on the South; Broadway on the East; and West Street on the West (All Inclusive)

Liberty Street between West Street and South End Avenue

Albany Street between West Street and South End Avenue

West Thames Street between West Street and South End Avenue

South End Avenue between Liberty Street and West Thames Street

Battery Place between West Thames Street and 3rd Place

3rd Place between Battery Place and Little West Street

Little West Street between 3rd Place and Battery Place

These closures coincide with the United Nations General Assembly, which is also affecting street access.

How 9/11 attacks changed US

9/11 attacks deeply altered U.S. public opinion across numerous dimensions. Although Americans experienced a collective sense of sorrow following September 11, the subsequent months were also characterized by an uncommon spirit of public unity.

Thet trust in the government surged after the September 11 terror attack. Patriotic feelings increased significantly in the wake of 9/11. Following the U.S. and its allies’ airstrikes against Taliban and al-Qaida forces in early October 2001, 79% of adults reported displaying an American flag. A year later, 62% of adults often felt patriotic due to the 9/11 attacks.

Furthermore, the public largely put aside political disagreements and united in support of the nation’s major institutions and political leadership. By October 2001, 60% of adults expressed trust in the federal government, a level not seen in the previous thirty years or in the two decades since.

George W. Bush, who had become president nine months earlier after a contentious election, saw his job approval increase by 35 percentage points in just three weeks. By late September 2001, 86% of adults, including nearly all Republicans (96%) and a significant majority of Democrats (78%), approved of Bush’s handling of his presidential duties.

Americans also turned to religion and faith in significant numbers. In the aftermath of 9/11, many Americans reported praying more frequently. In November 2001, 78% felt that religion’s influence in American life was growing, more than double the proportion who felt this eight months earlier, and—like public trust in the federal government – the highest level in forty years.

Public respect even grew for institutions typically less popular with Americans. For instance, in November 2001, news organizations received record-high ratings for professionalism. Approximately seven-in-ten adults (69%) believed they “stand up for America,” while 60% felt they protected democracy.

