9/11: Five Best Documentaries To Watch In Remembrance Of The Tragic Terror Attack

September 11 marks the twenty-third anniversary of the tragic terrorist plane crash attacks on the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center. It was a day that changed America, and this year, more than any other, numerous documentaries and specials are reexamining September 11 and its aftermath from various perspectives.

Some of these works review the events historically through the experiences of first responders and government officials, while others address questions regarding the reasons and circumstances of the attack. Additionally, some films focus on the lives of children who lost their parents in the tragedy and the heroes who are still fighting for funding to meet their healthcare needs.

The five documentaries listed below offer different perspectives on witnessing the plane crashes and responding to the ensuing horror.

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room’ (2021) – Apple TV+

Directed by Adam Wishart, this 90-minute documentary features George W. Bush, Richard Keil, Andrew Card, Dick Cheney, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, and others. It is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

9/11: Minute By Minute – Apple TV+

Piers Garland directed this hour-long documentary about the terrorist attacks, featuring Betty Ong, Nydia Gonzalez, George Bush, and more. It is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11 (2019) – Max

Directed by Amy Schatz, this 35-minute documentary follows students from Stuyvesant High School, who experienced the attacks from their classrooms. Schatz revisits the students 20 years later to recount their memories. The documentary is available for streaming on Max.

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror’ – Netflix

This five-episode docuseries covers the timeline of 9/11, with each episode running approximately one hour. The series is available for streaming on Netflix.

What Happened on September 11 – Max

This short documentary provides a child-friendly exploration of the tragic day. It features a school field trip to the 9/11 Tribute Museum in Lower Manhattan, where guides share their personal experiences of the events. The documentary is available for streaming on Max.

