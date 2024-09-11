9/11 Memorial Sees Trump And Harris Exchange Handshakes

On Wednesday, New York City marked the 23rd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which resulted in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people. The ceremony brought together bereaved families, local and national leaders, and first responders for a day of remembrance.

High-Profile Attendees

The commemoration saw the attendance of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, who arrived in New York shortly after their contentious presidential debate in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening. President Joe Biden, who is not running for re-election but is the sitting president, joined Harris, his vice-president and the Democratic nominee for the upcoming November election.

Visits to September 11 Sites

Biden and Harris planned visits to the three key locations of the 2001 attacks: the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon near Washington, D.C., and the field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. At the World Trade Center, known as Ground Zero, relatives of victims read out the names of those who died, with no speeches scheduled from the attending politicians.

Political Interactions and Dynamics

Trump, accompanied by his Republican running mate JD Vance, interacted with Harris during the memorial service. The handshake between the two, following Harris’s deliberate approach to greet Trump before their debate, was a focal point of attention. The arrangement saw Harris standing to Biden’s right, with former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg positioned between Biden and Trump.

Notable Absence

Absent from the central group was current New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is under federal investigation, casting a shadow over the commemoration.

Generational Tributes

The ceremony highlighted the impact of the attacks across generations, with tributes increasingly delivered by young people born after the events of September 11. Annabella Sanchez, reflecting on her grandfather Edward Joseph Papa, shared, “Even though I never got to meet you, I feel like I’ve known you forever.” The trend of younger generations reading names continued this year, emphasizing the ongoing legacy of the tragedy.

Official Statements and Honors

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed the administration’s resolve, stating, “We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure that an attack like this never happens again.” President Biden issued a proclamation recognizing the sacrifices of those affected by the attacks and the many Americans who served in the aftermath. “We owe these patriots of the 9/11 generation a debt of gratitude that we can never fully repay,” Biden remarked.

Congressional Recognition

On the eve of the anniversary, Congress awarded the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously to 13 service members killed in the Kabul airport bombing on August 26, 2021, during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Reflecting on the Day’s Significance

Despite the traditionally non-partisan nature of the commemoration, the presence of political figures often introduces an element of tension. Melissa Tarasiewicz, who lost her father in the attacks, commented, “You’re around the people that are feeling the grief, feeling proud or sad – what it’s all about that day, and what these loved ones meant to you. It’s not political.”

As the ceremony continues to evolve, the participation of younger generations underscores a poignant shift. Allan Aldycki, 13, who read the names of his grandfather and others, noted, “It’s like you’re passing the torch on.”

