9 Candidates Launch Campaign for Leadership of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party Amid Scandal and Rising Challenges

A record nine candidates officially launched their campaigns on Thursday, vying to become the next leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and succeed Fumio Kishida as prime minister. The election, set for September 27, comes in the wake of a slush funds scandal that has eroded public trust in the party.

Leadership Election Context

The upcoming LDP leadership election will be held without the direct influence of intraparty factions implicated in the money scandal. The unusually large field of candidates suggests a fragmented vote, which could complicate the process of selecting a successor. The new LDP president is expected to become prime minister due to the party’s control over both houses of parliament, alongside its coalition partner, the Komeito party.

Komeito is also scheduled to elect a new leader this month, and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is likely to follow suit. The new leader will need to navigate significant issues, including rising household costs, security threats from an assertive China, and the recent missile tests by North Korea.

Candidates’ Visions and Key Issues

The candidates, who include both seasoned politicians and newcomers, have shared their visions for Japan’s future. Their proposals highlight the need for a “reworked,” “stronger,” and more “competitive” Japan. Key issues they are expected to address include economic support through wage and price hikes, social security challenges due to Japan’s aging population, and the LDP’s goal of revising the war-renouncing Constitution. The contentious issue of allowing married couples to use different family names is also likely to be discussed.

Notable Candidates

Among the candidates, several prominent figures stand out:

Shigeru Ishiba, 67 : Former Defense Minister Ishiba is making his fifth and final attempt to lead the LDP. He frames this bid as the “culmination” of his 38-year political career, which includes notable expertise in security, agriculture, and regional revitalization.

: Former Defense Minister Ishiba is making his fifth and final attempt to lead the LDP. He frames this bid as the “culmination” of his 38-year political career, which includes notable expertise in security, agriculture, and regional revitalization. Shinjiro Koizumi, 43 : The rising star and son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, Shinjiro Koizumi, seeks to follow in his father’s footsteps. Despite concerns about his relative inexperience, he is seen by some as a potential fresh face for the party.

: The rising star and son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, Shinjiro Koizumi, seeks to follow in his father’s footsteps. Despite concerns about his relative inexperience, he is seen by some as a potential fresh face for the party. Taro Kono, 61 : Digital Minister Kono, known for his social media savvy and maverick style, was the first current Cabinet member to announce his candidacy. He had previously lost to Kishida in a 2021 runoff.

: Digital Minister Kono, known for his social media savvy and maverick style, was the first current Cabinet member to announce his candidacy. He had previously lost to Kishida in a 2021 runoff. Yoshimasa Hayashi, 63 : Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi is making his second bid for party leadership. His experience spans diplomacy, education, and agriculture.

: Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi is making his second bid for party leadership. His experience spans diplomacy, education, and agriculture. Yoko Kamikawa, 71: As one of the two female candidates, Kamikawa, a former justice minister, has secured the necessary support of 20 lawmakers to run. Both she and Hayashi come from a moderate faction of lawmakers that has produced five former prime ministers, including Kishida.

Challenges Ahead for the New Leader

The new LDP leader will face several critical challenges, including addressing public dissatisfaction and managing complex domestic and international issues. The leadership election not only represents a pivotal moment for the LDP but also sets the stage for Japan’s political landscape in the coming years.