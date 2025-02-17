Home
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • 9 Dead In A Deadly Storm Leading Flood In Kentucky, Rescue Operations Underway

9 Dead In A Deadly Storm Leading Flood In Kentucky, Rescue Operations Underway

The United States is grappling with severe weather conditions as a powerful storm system, accompanied by relentless rainfall, has resulted in the deaths of nine people.

9 Dead In A Deadly Storm Leading Flood In Kentucky, Rescue Operations Underway


The United States is grappling with severe weather conditions as a powerful storm system, accompanied by relentless rainfall, has resulted in the deaths of nine people. Among the victims, eight were from Kentucky, where overflowing creeks and submerged roads created hazardous conditions.

Rescue Operations Underway in Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed on Sunday that emergency responders had carried out hundreds of rescues to assist those stranded by rising floodwaters. In response to the crisis, President Donald Trump approved the state’s request for a disaster declaration, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to oversee relief efforts.

Governor Beshear emphasized the dangers posed by floodwaters, revealing that many of the fatalities, including a mother and her 7-year-old child, occurred when vehicles became trapped in deep water. Urging residents to exercise caution, he stated, “Please stay off the roads. Your safety is the priority right now.” He also commended first responders for their dedication, saying, “This is the search and rescue phase, and I’m incredibly proud of all the Kentuckians risking their lives to help others.”

Widespread Power Outages and Continued Threats

Since the storm began on Sunday, over 1,000 rescues have been conducted across Kentucky, according to Beshear. Power outages affected approximately 39,000 homes, and officials warned that strong winds in some areas could exacerbate the situation, leading to further disruptions.

Heavy Rainfall and Lingering Flood Risks

Meteorologists reported that parts of Kentucky and Tennessee received as much as six inches (15 cm) of rain. Bob Oravec, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service, warned that the impact of the storm would persist. “With numerous swollen streams and ongoing flooding, the effects of this storm will be felt for some time,” he explained.

Also Read: 23 Year Old Man Kills 11 Year Old ‘Because He Was Angry’ In France

Filed under

9 Dead Kentucky

