Sunday, January 12, 2025
9 Killed, 11 Injured In A Road Accident In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Nine people were killed and 11 others were injured when a truck collided with pedestrians and other vehicles in the Karak region of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, the Dawn reported, citing rescue officials.

According to Dawn, citing a spokesperson from Pakistan’s emergency service department Rescue 1122, the incident took place at Amberi Kalay Chowk on the Karak Indus Highway. The truck, which was reportedly speeding, crashed into a crowd of pedestrians and other vehicles due to a brake failure.
The rescue team transported the casualties to the District Headquarters Hospital in Karak, where six individuals in critical condition were referred to hospitals in Peshawar, the Dawn reported. Among the deceased were a woman and a four-year-old child.

As per hospital administration, the injured were also receiving treatment at DHQ Hospital, with six individuals in critical condition being transferred to Peshawar for further care.

According to Dawn, in a similar incident in March last year, a pickup truck fell into a gorge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner, killing at least eight passengers, including women and children. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson explained that the truck was travelling from Buner’s Sawari area to Shangrai Kandao when the accident occurred, possibly due to a loss of control or a technical issue.

(Except the headline, nothing has been edited by the NewsX team)

 

