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Home > World News > 9 Pakistani Soldiers Killed? BLF’s First Women Unit Attacks Army Convoy, Releases Video: Who Is KAAD?

9 Pakistani Soldiers Killed? BLF’s First Women Unit Attacks Army Convoy, Releases Video: Who Is KAAD?

A newly formed women’s unit of the Balochistan Liberation Front has released footage of an attack near Turbat. The group claims nine Pakistani personnel were killed in separate attacks.

BLFs first woman unit attacks Pakistan army, kills 9 (Photo: X)
BLFs first woman unit attacks Pakistan army, kills 9 (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 19:52 IST

The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has released footage showing its newly formed women’s armed unit carrying out an attack on a Pakistani military convoy in Balochistan. The group has claimed that nine Pakistani military personnel were killed in separate attacks.

The unit, called the Karima Armed Assault Division (KAAD), reportedly carried out its first armed operation near Jusak in Turbat on September 22. The footage shows armed women fighters targeting a three-vehicle Quick Response Force (QRF) convoy on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) highway. The casualty claims made by the BLF have not been independently verified.

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Who Is KAAD And What Happened Near Turbat?

The video shows a woman commander briefing the fighters before the operation. The fighters are then seen opening fire on the military convoy from close range.

According to BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch, several military vehicles were damaged in the attack. He also claimed that the group’s Qurban unit supported the operation.

The BLF said its fighters managed to escape after Pakistani forces attempted to surround them. It also reported that Qurban unit fighter Chakar Murad, alias Dileep Jan, was killed during the operation.

Earlier reports had described the Turbat attack as KAAD’s first armed action. The group later released additional footage showing its female fighters and claimed further casualties.

KAAD Fighters Seen Checking Vehicles

Another section of the footage reportedly shows KAAD members conducting checks on vehicles in the Mangchar area of Kalat. The development comes as armed groups in Balochistan continue to target Pakistani security forces and government-linked infrastructure.

The BLF has named the new unit after Karima Baloch, a prominent Baloch activist and former chairperson of the Baloch Students Organisation-Azad. She was found dead in Toronto in 2020.

Separate Attack On Mari Energies Site

In another incident, the Baloch Republican Army (BRA) claimed responsibility for an attack on a Mari Energies Limited site in the Beh Loti area of Dera Bugti. BRA spokesperson Sarbaz Baloch claimed that rockets and heavy weapons were used in the attack. He said three company employees were killed and several others were injured.

The group further claimed that fighting continued between its fighters, Pakistani forces and a local armed group. It claimed nine Pakistani military personnel and three members of the local armed group were killed. The BRA also acknowledged the deaths of six of its fighters. These figures have not been independently verified.

BRG Claims Control Of Two Areas

Separately, the Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) claimed that its fighters entered Haji Shehr and destroyed a local police station using explosives. The group also claimed that BRA fighters entered Eri Shehr and took control of government buildings before withdrawing.

The latest claims point to a wider wave of armed activity across Balochistan. However, casualty figures and battlefield claims from the armed groups remain difficult to independently verify.

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9 Pakistani Soldiers Killed? BLF’s First Women Unit Attacks Army Convoy, Releases Video: Who Is KAAD?
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9 Pakistani Soldiers Killed? BLF’s First Women Unit Attacks Army Convoy, Releases Video: Who Is KAAD?

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9 Pakistani Soldiers Killed? BLF’s First Women Unit Attacks Army Convoy, Releases Video: Who Is KAAD?

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9 Pakistani Soldiers Killed? BLF’s First Women Unit Attacks Army Convoy, Releases Video: Who Is KAAD?
9 Pakistani Soldiers Killed? BLF’s First Women Unit Attacks Army Convoy, Releases Video: Who Is KAAD?
9 Pakistani Soldiers Killed? BLF’s First Women Unit Attacks Army Convoy, Releases Video: Who Is KAAD?
9 Pakistani Soldiers Killed? BLF’s First Women Unit Attacks Army Convoy, Releases Video: Who Is KAAD?
9 Pakistani Soldiers Killed? BLF’s First Women Unit Attacks Army Convoy, Releases Video: Who Is KAAD?

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