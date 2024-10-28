Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

911 Call About Hiker’s Bear Encounter Uncovers Staged Murder Plot; Suspect Identified

A 911 call from a man claiming to be chased by a bear leads authorities to a dead body. The caller, identified as Nicholas Wayne Hamlett, is now wanted for murder.

911 Call About Hiker’s Bear Encounter Uncovers Staged Murder Plot; Suspect Identified

A 911 call claiming a hiker was being chased by a bear has resulted in a murder investigation in Tennessee, with authorities identifying the caller as a fugitive now wanted for murder. The incident unfolded on October 18, when a man posing as a distressed hiker named Brandon Andrade contacted police, claiming he had fallen off a cliff while escaping from a bear.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the call was made from the vicinity of the Charles Hall Bridge on the Cherahola Skyway in Tellico Plains, a small mountain town with a population of around 800. The caller described being injured and partially submerged in water, prompting an immediate response from emergency services and search and rescue teams.

As rescue teams scoured the area, they discovered a deceased individual, later identified by stolen identification as Brandon Kristopher Andrade. However, further investigation revealed that the man was not Andrade, but rather 45-year-old Nicholas Wayne Hamlett, who had been using Andrade’s stolen ID. Hamlett was wanted in Alabama for violating parole.

“The identification had been stolen and used on multiple occasions,” officials stated. The sheriff’s office noted that Hamlett had provided a false name to law enforcement in Knox County, Tennessee, shortly after the distress call was made. Before his true identity could be confirmed, Hamlett fled his residence in Tennessee.

Arrest Warrant Issued

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Hamlett by the Monroe County authorities. The deceased man’s identity remains unknown, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is working to develop a sketch to assist in identifying him.

Authorities are now collaborating with multiple agencies, including the TBI and the FBI, in their search for Hamlett. The sheriff’s office has issued a warning that Hamlett is considered armed and dangerous, with a history of using various aliases.

Officials are urging anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of Nicholas Wayne Hamlett or details about the deceased to come forward. Citizens who see Hamlett are advised to contact 911 or Monroe County Dispatch immediately.

MUST READ | Over 100,000 Civilians Stranded In Gaza’s North As Tensions Escalate

Filed under

Hiker murder Latest world news United States World news
Advertisement

Also Read

Austrian Mayor Killed In Gunfire: Manhunt Underway For Suspected Shooter

Austrian Mayor Killed In Gunfire: Manhunt Underway For Suspected Shooter

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Escort Vehicles In Multi-Car Collision In Thiruvananthapuram | VIDEO

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Escort Vehicles In Multi-Car Collision In Thiruvananthapuram | VIDEO

Over 100,000 Civilians Stranded In Gaza’s North As Tensions Escalate

Over 100,000 Civilians Stranded In Gaza’s North As Tensions Escalate

Is The Moon Really White? Discover The Surprising Truth Behind Its Color Changes From Red To Yellow To Blue

Is The Moon Really White? Discover The Surprising Truth Behind Its Color Changes From Red...

Apple Intelligence Debuts With Limited Features: What’s Available In The First Set Of Features?

Apple Intelligence Debuts With Limited Features: What’s Available In The First Set Of Features?

Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit And Triptii Dimri?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan,

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Dubbed Her Naked Gun Co-Star Liam Neeson As Perfect Gentleman

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Dubbed Her Naked Gun Co-Star Liam Neeson As Perfect Gentleman

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox