A Global Farewell To Pope Francis: How World Leaders Remembered The Pontiff 

Pope Francis, the beloved head of the Catholic Church known for his humility and reformist spirit, passed away Monday at the age of 88. His death, just a day after a hopeful Easter appearance, has prompted an outpouring of grief and reflection from world leaders and the faithful alike.

In the coming days, the Vatican’s cardinals are expected to convene—within four to six days—to finalize details for his funeral. Until then, preparations are underway to honor the late pontiff with the solemnity he commanded in life.

According to a statement by the Vatican, Pope Francis’s body will be laid in a coffin in the chapel of the Saint Martha residence where he lived, beginning at 8:00 pm. A Rosary prayer will also be held “in the middle of the day” as part of the ceremonies.

United States: Leaders Reflect on Faith and Legacy of Pope Francis

U.S. President Donald Trump shared a brief message on Truth Social: “Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!”

Vice President JD Vance, who had a brief encounter with the pope on Easter Sunday, expressed personal sorrow. “I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful,” Vance said, adding that his “heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.”

Former President Joe Biden, a devout Catholic, described Francis as “a pontiff unlike any who came before him,” lauding his leadership on peace and equity. “Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him,” Biden said.

Ukraine and Russia: A Common Grief On The Death Of Pope Francis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Pope Francis “prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians,” adding, “We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians.”

From Russia, President Vladimir Putin issued a statement calling Francis a “wise” religious leader, a “statesman” and a “consistent defender of the high values of humanism and justice.” He also noted the pope’s role in “actively promoting dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches.”

UK and the Commonwealth: Honoring Humility in Leadership of Pope Francis

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer acknowledged Pope Francis’s guidance through challenging times, saying: “His leadership in a complex and challenging time for the world and the church was courageous, yet always came from a place of deep humility.”

King Charles, as the head of the Church of England, expressed deep sorrow: “Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many.”

Argentina: A Personal Goodbye from Home

Argentine President Javier Milei, speaking of the pope as a fellow countryman, posted on X: “In spite of differences that today seem minor, to have known him in his goodness and wisdom was a true honor for me.”

France and Italy: Remembering a Champion for the Vulnerable

French President Emmanuel Macron reflected on the pope’s alignment with the downtrodden: “He had always been on the side of the most vulnerable and the most fragile,” and had stood for “brotherly humankind.”

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said: “Pope Francis has returned to the Father’s home. It is deeply sad news, because a great man has left us.”

India: PM Modi Calls Pope Francis A Voice for Unity and Justice

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Francis would “always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world.” He added: “I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog commended the pope for his efforts in fostering Jewish-Christian ties: “He rightly saw great importance in fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect.”

However, Herzog made no mention of the pope’s vocal criticism of Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, in contrast, called Francis “a faithful friend of the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights,” adding that the pope “recognized the Palestinian state and authorized the Palestinian flag to be raised in the Vatican.” He also noted that Francis made “almost daily calls to the Christian congregation in Gaza amid Israel’s total destruction of the territory.”

Europe: A Defender of Peace and Social Justice

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote: “His commitment to peace, social justice and the most vulnerable leaves a profound legacy. Rest in peace.”

In Germany, incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed “great sorrow” and described Francis as “guided by humility and faith.” He praised the pope’s “indefatigable commitment to the most vulnerable, for justice and for reconciliation.”

Africa and Asia: A Servant Leader Across Borders

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi described the pontiff’s death as “a profound loss for the entire world,” commending him as “a voice of peace, love and compassion.” Al-Sisi added: “He worked tirelessly to promote tolerance and build bridges of dialogue… and was a champion of the Palestinian cause, defending legitimate rights and calling for an end to conflict.”

Kenyan President William Ruto said Pope Francis “exemplified servant leadership through his humility, his unwavering commitment to inclusivity and justice, and his deep compassion for the poor and the vulnerable.” He noted the pope’s ethical and moral strength, which inspired “millions across the world, regardless of faith or background.”

Philippines and Brazil: A Heart Open to All

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said Francis led “not only with wisdom but with a heart open to all, especially the poor and forgotten.” He called him a man of “profound faith and humility.”

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva honored the pope’s environmental advocacy and moral leadership: “Today, humanity loses a voice of respect and acceptance of others. Pope Francis lived and propagated in his daily life the love, tolerance and solidarity that are the basis of Christian teachings,” he wrote in a detailed post on X.

