According to the authorities, a man from Vyttila hit a fellow traveler and used a belt on his neck. The person was caught once the plane landed at Kochi airport.

An Incident in an Evening Flight

It was just about 7 pm Tuesday evening, and a plane operated by IndiGo airline, 6E1404, was en route to Kochi from Abu Dhabi. All passengers had already taken their seats. Rows 30 and 31 were witnessing some trouble brewing up ahead.

Seat 30D And Seat 31B

As per the FIR, the accused, Roshan Martin, who hails from Vyttila, Kochi, was sitting in seat number 30D. On the other hand, Yusuf from Thrissur, who is the complainant, was sitting in 31B, just ahead of Martin.

A Blow Followed By Broke Spectacles

As per reports by the Nedumbassery police, Roshan Martin is said to have hit Yusuf on his face, which led to his spectacles breaking and a wound on his right eye.

The Removal Of Belt

It wasn’t just a blow; things did not stop there for Yusuf. As per allegations by the police, Martin took off his belt and used it to strangle Yusuf. Other details about how other passengers reacted to this incident are unknown.

Arrest On Complaint

Based on a complaint, police arrested Martin and registered a case against him under Sections 115(2) and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 115(2) deals with voluntarily causing hurt. Section 118(1) covers voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means.

What Police Do Next

Police said they would soon record the complainant’s statement and decide on further action based on it. The allegations remain unproven, and Martin’s version has not been reported.

The Questions Still Unanswered

What started the argument 30,000 feet above the ground is still unknown. So is whether the cabin crew intervened, and what action the airline will take. Those answers are likely to come once Yusuf’s statement is on record and investigators speak to the crew and other passengers.

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