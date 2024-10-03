A Historical Journey Of the Chagos Islands Under British Rule

The United Kingdom has reached a landmark agreement to return the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, marking a significant moment in the history of the archipelago.

The United Kingdom has reached a landmark agreement to return the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, marking a significant moment in the history of the archipelago. Below is a timeline detailing the key events that have shaped the fate of the islands.

Early Inhabitants and Colonial Acquisition

1783

The first inhabitants of the Chagos Islands were enslaved Africans, who were brought to work on coconut plantations established by the French. Following their emancipation, indentured Indian workers arrived to continue the labor.

1814

Following Napoleon’s abdication, Britain formally took control of the Chagos Islands and Mauritius from France, solidifying its colonial presence in the region.

Formation of the British Indian Ocean Territory

1965

The Chagos Islands were designated as the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) during negotiations for Mauritius’s independence. This period also saw the UK agree to establish a military base on Diego Garcia in collaboration with the United States.

1968

Mauritius gained independence, but the UK maintained control over the BIOT, which included the Chagos Islands.

Forced Displacement and Legal Battles

1967-1973

The British government forcibly displaced the entire population of the Chagos Islands, primarily moving them to Mauritius or Seychelles. Human Rights Watch has labeled this action an “appalling colonial crime” and a crime against humanity.

1982

The UK government agreed to contribute £4 million to a trust fund for the Chagossians, established under Mauritian law.

2000

A UK high court ruled the expulsion of the Chagossians to be unlawful, affirming the rights of the displaced population.

2008

The House of Lords overturned earlier decisions, ruling against the right of return for Chagossians, despite the previous findings of illegality in their expulsion.

International Legal Developments

2010

A leaked US diplomatic cable revealed that a UK official had suggested that establishing a marine protected area (MPA) would undermine resettlement claims by the archipelago’s former residents.

2015

A UN tribunal found that the UK acted illegally when creating the MPA, stating it failed to consult Mauritius and deprived it of fishing rights.

2016

Despite announcing a £40 million support package for Chagossians in the UK, the UK government continued to deny them the right to return.

2019

In an advisory opinion, the International Court of Justice declared that the British occupation of the Chagos Islands was illegal and urged the UK to transfer control back to Mauritius “as rapidly as possible.” The UN General Assembly subsequently supported a motion condemning the occupation.

Recent Developments and Future Handover

2021

The UN’s special international maritime court rejected the UK’s sovereignty claim over the Chagos Islands, with the Prime Minister of Mauritius calling for an end to the “unlawful occupation.” Additionally, a group of Tamil asylum seekers rescued and taken to Diego Garcia reported horrific conditions during their confinement.

2022

The UK announced it would begin negotiations with Mauritius regarding the future transfer of the Chagos Islands.

2024

The UK has officially agreed to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, concluding years of disputes over Britain’s last African colony. However, the UK will retain control over the military base on Diego Garcia, which it operates in conjunction with the US.

This agreement reflects a significant shift in the governance of the Chagos Islands, addressing long-standing grievances from the Chagossian people and the government of Mauritius.

