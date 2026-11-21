Eeramalla Sai Teja had travelled to America to study. Only seven days after getting his job, a deer jumped on the highway of New York, and he failed to reach back home safely.

A Young Man From Nalgonda

Eeramalla Sai Teja, 25, hailed from the district of Nalgonda of Telangana. He had travelled to America for his education and resided in Utica, New York.

He had recently completed his education. According to the report, he had got a job only a week prior to the accident.

November 18, 6.34 pm

According to New York State Police, the accident occurred at around 6.34 pm on November 18 at Interstate 90 eastbound, near Canajoharie.

There is no information as to where he was heading or whether he was coming back from somewhere.

A Deer Jumps On Highway

Sai Teja was driving when suddenly a deer jumped on the highway. He collided his car with the animal, and his car was left disabled in the traffic lane.

Van From Behind

Not long after, an eastbound cargo van that came from behind collided with his stationary car, leading to a chain collision with another two vehicles.

Hospitalized Immediately

Due to his critical injuries, Sai Teja was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Injured Passengers

Another passenger of a car got seriously injured and airlifted to Albany Medical Center. As per the latest reports, he/she is critically ill.

A passenger of the cargo van also sustained injuries; however, his/her condition is currently unknown.

Family from Telangana

Eeramalla Prasad and Srikanya are his surviving parents. His family from Telangana has been devastated by this news, as per reports.

Taking Him Back Home

New York State Police have launched an investigation into the case. Efforts are being made to take his mortal remains back home.

What Is Not Known

The report does not say whether any charges are likely, whether the road conditions or visibility were a factor, or whether the cargo van’s driver was speeding. It also does not name the other injured people or give details on the vehicles involved.

What Happens Next?

What will the police investigation conclude about the chain of events? Will the family receive help to bring his body home quickly? How are the two injured people recovering? And will the case prompt fresh discussion about road safety for students driving in the United States? Police have not said.

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