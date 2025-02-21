Home
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
‘A Kickback Scheme, Why Are We Caring About India Turnout’: What Trump Said About $21 Million USAID Fund For Voter Turnout In India

Donald Trump has slammed the now-canceled $21 million USAID fund for voter turnout in India, calling it a "kickback scheme" and questioning why U.S. taxpayers should foot the bill. His remarks have sparked a political firestorm in India, with the BJP and Congress trading accusations over the fund's origins and alleged motives.

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again criticized the now-cancelled $21 million USAID fund allocated for voter turnout in India, branding it a “kickback scheme.”

Trump Questions the Rationale

While addressing the Republican Governors Association meeting in Washington, D.C., Trump questioned the rationale behind U.S. taxpayer dollars being directed toward election-related activities in another country.

“$21 million for voter turnout in India. Why are we caring about India turnout? We got enough problems. We want our own turnout,” Trump stated.

He further alleged that such allocations often serve as mechanisms for financial misappropriation. “Can you imagine all that money going to India? I wonder what they think when they get it. It’s a kickback scheme. It’s not like they spend it. They kick it back to the people that I would say in many cases,” Trump remarked in his address, which was broadcast by NBC News.

Raising concerns over similar expenditures in other countries, Trump also referenced $29 million that was allocated to Bangladesh. “Anytime you have no idea what we’re talking about, that means there’s a kickback because nobody has any idea what’s going on there. USD 29 million to strengthen the political landscape in Bangladesh. Nobody knows what they mean by political landscape. What does that mean?” he said.

Elon Musk-Led DOGE Cancels USAID Funding

Following Trump’s remarks, the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) released a statement listing several taxpayer-funded initiatives that had been cancelled. Among them was the $21 million designated for voter turnout in India.

“U.S. taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all of which have been cancelled,” DOGE’s statement read, with a specific mention of the controversial funding.

Trump also hinted at potential foreign interference in India’s elections through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). “Why do we need to spend $21 million on voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected. We have got to tell the Indian government… This is a total breakthrough,” he said.

Political Uproar in India Over USAID Funds

Trump’s remarks triggered a heated political debate in India, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress party trading accusations.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya alleged that the funding was being used to sustain “deep-state assets” in India who work to deflect attention from such revelations.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, on the other hand, countered the BJP’s allegations, questioning the Modi government’s handling of the issue. “For the past week, a story has been running that USAID gave $21 million to destabilize the Narendra Modi government. If despite having so many security agencies, Modi government allowed $21 million to enter India, then it is a matter of shame. At the same time, when the Modi government was asked about this, they said that this money came in 2012 during the UPA regime. In such a situation, did BJP win in 2014 with this money?” Khera said.

BJP Demands Probe Into The Role of  Veena Reddy

The controversy surrounding USAID’s alleged funding for voter turnout in India has also brought attention to Veena Reddy, a former USAID official. On Thursday (February 20, 2025), BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that USAID had been funding organizations in India that sought to create unrest. He urged the central government to launch a probe.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and advocate Mahesh Jethmalani also raised concerns regarding Veena Reddy’s tenure in India. In a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Jethmalani pointed out that Reddy had been stationed in India as USAID’s Mission Director from 2021 until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He alleged that she left the country to evade investigations into USAID’s funding activities related to voter turnout. Jethmalani further claimed that she worked closely with U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti during her tenure.

Who Is Veena Reddy?

According to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in India’s website, Veena Reddy has had a longstanding association with USAID. She previously served as USAID’s Mission Director in Cambodia, where she oversaw programs related to food security, health, education, child protection, and governance. Additionally, she worked as Deputy Mission Director in Haiti, managing post-earthquake reconstruction efforts, economic growth programs, and election support initiatives.

Before joining the U.S. federal government, Reddy was a corporate attorney in New York, London, and Los Angeles. She holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Columbia University School of Law and an M.A. and B.A. from the University of Chicago.

