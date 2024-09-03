A Look At Sultan Of Brunei’s Luxurious Life, Welcomes PM Modi On 1st-Ever Visit

This impressive collection includes approximately 600 Rolls-Royces, 450 Ferraris, and 380 Bentleys, among other premium brands.

Prime Minister Modi arrives in Brunei today, September 3, for a historic visit at the invitation of the Sultan. This two-day trip marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister and celebrates 40 years of diplomatic relations.

This impressive collection includes approximately 600 Rolls-Royces, 450 Ferraris, and 380 Bentleys, among other premium brands such as Porsches, Lamborghinis, Maybachs, Jaguars, BMWs, and McLarens. His extraordinary collection has earned him a Guinness World Record.

Notable vehicles in his collection also include the Bentley Dominator SUV, valued at $80 million, a custom gold-coated Rolls-Royce Silver Spur II, and a Porsche 911 with bespoke features like Horizon Blue paint and an X88 power package.

Beyond his impressive automotive collection, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah resides in the Istana Nurul Iman Palace, the largest residential palace in the world.

Spanning over two million square feet and adorned with 22-carat gold, the palace features five swimming pools, 1,700 bedrooms, 257 bathrooms, and 110 garages.

The Sultan also owns a private zoo and a Boeing 747 aircraft, highlighting his extravagant lifestyle.