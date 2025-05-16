Trump said the US would have the situation in Gaza “taken care of,” acknowledging the severe humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.

Trump said the US would have the situation in Gaza “taken care of,” acknowledging the severe humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States would have the situation in Gaza “taken care of,” acknowledging the severe humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian territory. “We’re looking at Gaza. And we’re going to get that taken care of. A lot of people are starving,” Trump told reporters during the final leg of his Middle East trip, according to AFP.

At least 50 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since midnight, according to Gaza’s civil defence agency, as the conflict in the Palestinian territory continues to escalate.

“The number of martyrs killed in Israeli shelling targeting civilian homes in the northern Gaza Strip between midnight and early this morning has risen to 50 … Our teams are still working in those areas,” civil defence official Mohammed al-Mughayyir told AFP on Friday.

Humanitarian organizations have warned of widespread food insecurity and a collapsing health system due to the ongoing conflict and blockade in Gaza.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The latest wave of attacks reportedly struck residential areas in northern Gaza, causing significant casualties and prompting renewed concerns over the mounting toll on civilians.

Trump began the final day of his regional visit with a meeting between U.S. and UAE business leaders, held alongside UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The gathering brought together executives from key sectors including energy, health care, aviation, and entertainment, The Associated Press reported.

Later in the day, Trump is scheduled to tour the Abrahamic Family House, a landmark interfaith complex in Abu Dhabi that includes a church, mosque, and synagogue. The site symbolizes religious tolerance and coexistence, aligning with the spirit of the Abraham Accords, which the UAE joined in 2020 to normalize relations with Israel.

ALSO READ: China Launches 12 AI Satellites in Space Race to Build Supercomputer Constellation That Could Outperform Earth’s Most Powerful Machines