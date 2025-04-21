‘A Magnetic Personality’: Northeast India Regional Bishop’s Council Remembers Pope Francis

Even in the remote hills of Northeast India, Pope Francis’ voice echoed—calling for peace, inclusion, and care for the Earth. To those like Father Amal Raj, he wasn’t just a Church leader, but a force that drew the world closer to its moral center.

Describing Pope Francis as a figure who “attracted the whole world,” Father Amal Raj, Deputy Secretary of the Northeast India Regional Bishop’s Council, spoke passionately about the Pope’s lasting influence.

“Francis had been a personality who was very attracting the whole world. He’s a magnetic person,” he said. “Through his encyclical letters and documentation to the whole church universally, he has attracted the people.”

Father Raj highlighted the Pope’s landmark encyclical on the environment, Laudato Si, which he noted had not only influenced the global conversation on ecology but had also been embraced by the United Nations.

“This has affected also the Catholic Church universally, and we have studied this document and tried to improve the environment in and around through our institutions, our schools, and so on,” he added.

A Champion of Peace and Humanity

For Father Raj, one of the Pope’s most defining features was his advocacy for peace and unity.

“He is also a person who had been only for humanity,” he said. “Peace building was one of the major things which he was talking about—accepting everybody as human beings… the migrant issue, he had been [speaking] about it.”

The Pope’s message of inclusion and universal brotherhood wasn’t just restricted to Catholicism. His efforts at interfaith dialogue set a global example, and according to Father Raj, they will remain a key part of his legacy.

“Pope Francis had been very vocal in that way,” he explained. “He had been talking to different religious groups, leaders, and meeting them… bringing them together was one of the main aims. And he has succeeded.”

Unity in Diversity: Bridging Denominations in the Northeast

Turning the conversation to the Northeast region of India, Father Raj addressed the complex religious landscape, where states like Mizoram, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh have significant Christian populations alongside other faith communities.

He emphasized how Pope Francis’ teachings had a direct impact even in these diverse settings.

“Definitely he has influenced all persons—whether they are children or seniormost citizens in this world. For every group he has given a message on how they can be influential in the world and in their society,” Father Raj said.

This guidance has also served as motivation for leaders like him.

“That has also influenced leaders like us who are to take the church forward—with peace, accepting everyone into this fold. Whether they are different religious groups or denominations, it didn’t matter. After all, they are all God’s children.”

Challenges of Division and the Call for Common Purpose

When asked about the divisions and denominations within the Christian community in the region—such as in Mizoram, where many synods operate independently—Father Raj acknowledged the fragmentation but stressed the enduring power of the Gospel message.

“Wherever we go, the gospel message is the major… the so-called Bible. Bible is the one which is the centrality of the Catholic Church—the word of God—and that is to be given to the people,” he said.

According to him, the Pope, as the representative of Christ, inspired even those from other denominations like the Anglican and Lutheran churches.

“Once they listen to him, their thought pattern changes and they do accept and they wait for a message from him. That is how the Church has moved till today.”

Facing Modern-Day Misunderstandings and Misinformation

The conversation also touched on more contentious issues, such as the portrayal of Christian institutions as outsider forces and the political rhetoric targeting tribal converts in the region.

“There are certain fringe elements—that should not affect the Church,” Father Raj said. “That is due to misunderstanding, basically. Once they know the work done by the Catholic Church or Christian community at large, they do understand.”

He reminded viewers of the historical contributions of Christian missionaries in the Northeast—from the codification of Assamese to establishing critical educational and health institutions.

“Missionaries in Northeast have brought the language alive and given whatever is possible in the form of education, health sectors, social work… and they are still doing the same thing,” he stated.

On Delisting Tribal Converts: “A Child Is Always a Child”

Reacting to the controversial suggestion that tribal people who have converted to Christianity should be delisted from their Scheduled Tribe status, Father Raj delivered a powerful analogy.

“For a mother, the child will be a child always, right? Whether it is following left side or right side, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “In the same way, tribals are tribals—you cannot delist them at all.”

He added, “The child may have taken a different path of belief or eating habits or dressing, but the child is [still of] the same mother. Culture is something like that—you cannot lose culture.”

He concluded with a metaphor that underlined his conviction in unity despite differences.

“Circle has got 360°, and from different angles people can speak. But we don’t lose that circle.”

