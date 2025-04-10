“A Major Milestone”: Foreign Policy Experts Commend Govt’s Handling Of Tahawwur Rana Extradition

The extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India, a key conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has drawn praise from foreign policy analysts and legal experts alike.

The extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India, a key conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has drawn praise from foreign policy analysts and legal experts alike. They hailed it as a significant achievement in India’s relentless pursuit of justice and a landmark moment in the global fight against terrorism.

Silent Diplomacy and Legal Perseverance

Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev underlined the behind-the-scenes efforts that led to this outcome.

“There is no doubt, extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India is a milestone in our global fight against terrorism. It is absolutely the win and result of our consistent diplomatic engagement, legal engagement and perseverance. Our government has worked tirelessly and silently…” he told ANI.

Sushant Sareen, another foreign policy commentator, echoed similar sentiments.

Calling the extradition a “victory of law,” he said, “The government should get the credit for this… this govt showed a commitment to this… we will never forget or spare (accused)…”

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi described the development as a “great achievement.”

“It is a great achievement of this government and it shows the efforts led by the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and the External Affairs Minister, the credit goes to them that a person so evil and such a dreaded terrorist who is responsible for the killings of scores of people and creating mayhem in Mumbai, a conspirator with David Headley has been brought swiftly to India… It’s only the last two years that the court finally in America approved the extradition… This shows the diplomatic channels working feverishly between the government of India and the US… I am sure that he will get appropriate punishment for his sins,” Rohatgi said.

Senior Advocate Dr Adish C Aggarwala, President of the International Council of Jurists, also praised the U.S. government’s role, particularly under former President Donald Trump.

“Trump government took special interest and allowed Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India… Donald Trump himself making a statement on this as soon as his government came into power shows that he is against terrorism…” Aggarwala stated.

Security Tightens as Rana Arrives in India

Rana landed in India on Thursday following the completion of his extradition process from the United States.

Ahead of his court appearance at Patiala House in Delhi, the premises were cleared by authorities for security reasons. Media personnel and other individuals were instructed to vacate the area completely, with no exceptions permitted.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) confirmed that the extradition had finally been secured after years of persistent diplomatic and legal efforts.

According to the agency, Rana was held in judicial custody in the U.S. during the legal process initiated under the India-U.S. Extradition Treaty. His extradition came only after all possible legal channels had been exhausted.

The District Court for the Central District of California approved the extradition on May 16, 2023. Rana challenged the decision through multiple legal filings, including appeals to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court—all of which were denied.

A formal surrender warrant from the U.S. government ultimately enabled India to bring him back.

The NIA stated that Rana had conspired with David Coleman Headley (Daood Gilani), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI), and other Pakistan-based operatives to execute the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The coordinated assault killed 166 people and injured over 238. Both LeT and HUJI are recognized as terrorist organisations under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

