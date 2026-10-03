‘A Pilot With A Troubled Past?’ Who Is Hamam Al-Hammami, Omani Co-Pilot Accused Of Attacking Smit Machchhar In Flydubai Cockpit?

The name Hamam al-Hammami has emerged at the centre of the Flydubai cockpit attack that shocked passengers and raised fresh questions about aviation security. Al-Hammami, an Omani national, has been identified as the co-pilot accused of attacking Indian Captain Smit Machchhar during Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The aircraft was carrying more than 170 people when the cockpit incident unfolded.

According to reports, al-Hammami attacked Machchhar inside the cockpit as the Boeing 737 MAX was flying at around 34,000 feet. The aircraft then began a steep descent before the situation was brought under control.

Al-Hammami is now at the centre of a major investigation. Authorities are looking into his background, previous employment, alleged extremist views and whether he acted alone. Importantly, officials have not publicly established his motive or confirmed all the allegations surrounding his past.

Who Is Hamam al-Hammami?

Hamam al-Hammami is a citizen of Oman who reportedly was born in the United Arab Emirates. According to CNN reports quoted in Al Jazeera, he was born in the United Arab Emirates to a Syrian mother and stayed there for some time. His aviation career included a long tenure with Oman Air. As per a LinkedIn profile carrying his name, he reportedly worked for the carrier for about seven years until February 2025.

It was also reported that he worked with Royal Air Maroc since June 2025 and then quit the job in January 2026. It can be inferred that he joined Flydubai eight months prior to the September 30 event. His past experience in aviation ensured that he had been working around commercial flights for some years already.

Why Was Hamam al-Hammami Removed From Flying Duties?

This is among the most significant questions in this case. Reports quoted by The Wall Street Journal as well as other news agencies show that al-Hammami had had some issues in Oman regarding extremist beliefs.

He was said to have been barred from performing any flying tasks while serving at Oman Air. In place of that, he was assigned to an administrative position. Some reports also claim that extremist documents had been found when he worked for the airline. Details of these materials are yet another part of the inquiry.

What matters is what was done with these previous cases and whether the information was communicated to other aviation authorities and airlines. According to Al Jazeera, it is still not clear whether Oman made any communication about these concerns to other countries or airlines.

What Did His Social Media Accounts Show?

Online activities of Al-Hammami have added one more dimension to the case. It was reported that a LinkedIn profile bearing his name had been deleted following the incident. The CNN team also analysed some of the posts and profiles attributed to him.

According to The Indian Express, the profile had content relating to religion, women, and working with men. According to reports, there were some posts that showed strong opinions about women working with men.

Two posts were reportedly posted on the LinkedIn page after the incident of Flydubai. One post reportedly had videos from the cockpit of Boeing 737 MAX planes and pictures of the flights of Israeli airlines.

The post was reported to end with pictures of Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was the leader of al-Qaeda, and Humam Khalil Abu-Mulal al-Balawi, who performed a suicide bombing in 2009. Another post had an image generated through artificial intelligence showing the three holiest places of Islam with a poem.

However, there is an important caveat. Reports have not independently established who made those posts or whether they were scheduled in advance.

What Happened Inside The Flydubai Cockpit?

The incident took place on Flydubai flight FZ1073 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The aircraft climbed to around 34,000 feet. More than two hours into the flight, it suddenly began descending. Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft losing more than 17,000 feet in roughly two minutes before climbing again. At the same time, a confrontation was taking place inside the cockpit.

According to investigators and reports, al-Hammami attacked Captain Smit Machchhar. The UAE prosecutor general later said the co-pilot used the aircraft’s emergency crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

Machchhar was seriously injured but managed to open the cockpit door.

“When I was down, I could feel that the aircraft was plummeting,” Machchhar later told Prime Minister Narendra Modi from hospital. He also recalled telling himself, “the door is right there, just open it.”

Passengers and crew members then entered the cockpit and overpowered the attacker. Two reserve pilots who were travelling on the aircraft took control of the plane. The aircraft was eventually diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

Did Hamam al-Hammami Intend To Crash the Plane?

This remains one of the most serious allegations in the case. Some media reports have cited sources claiming that al-Hammami intended to crash the aircraft in Israel. NDTV reported that sources had alleged such an intention. However, investigators have not publicly released a final finding establishing the motive or confirming that this was definitively his plan.

The UAE has described the incident as an attempted “terrorist operation”, while investigators continue to examine whether there was prior planning, a wider connection or any involvement by others. Al Jazeera reported that authorities are still trying to establish whether al-Hammami acted alone or had links to extremist groups.

What Happens Next in the al-Hammami Investigation?

The investigation is now focused on several questions. Authorities are examining al-Hammami’s aviation history, his previous employment, his reported removal from flying duties in Oman and his alleged online activity. Investigators are also looking into the events inside the Flydubai cockpit and whether the attack was planned.

The UAE attorney general has said investigators are working to uncover the circumstances of the incident, its motives and possible connections. Technical and digital evidence is also being examined.

For now, Hamam al-Hammami is the Omani co-pilot identified in connection with the Flydubai cockpit attack. But several details about his alleged beliefs, motive and previous security history remain allegations reported by media outlets rather than final findings by investigators.