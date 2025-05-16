Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio on Thursday underscored the Trump administration’s unwavering position against allowing the Iranian regime to acquire nuclear weapons, calling it a direct threat to regional and global stability.

U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio on Thursday underscored the Trump administration’s unwavering position against allowing the Iranian regime to acquire nuclear weapons, calling it a direct threat to regional and global stability.

“A regime like that can never have nuclear weapons,” Rubio stated, affirming that former President Donald Trump had been clear in his policy: Iran will not be allowed to develop a nuclear arsenal under any circumstances.

Rubio distinguished between the Iranian people and their government, praising the nation’s ancient culture and peaceful citizens. “Our problem is not with the Iranian people. The Iranian people are peaceful people. The ancient civilization and culture, we admire greatly,” he said.

However, he held the ruling clerical regime in Tehran responsible for a wide web of instability across the Middle East. “Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, the militias who have conducted attacks and rocket strikes in Syria — it all tracks back to the Iranian regime,” Rubio noted. He emphasized that the pattern of violence and disruption in countries like Syria stems from Tehran’s support of extremist groups.

Rubio also warned against underestimating the regime’s openly hostile rhetoric. “A regime that says ‘Death to America’ every day — we have to take that seriously,” he said, adding that the U.S. will stand firm in preventing such a government from obtaining nuclear capabilities.

The statement from Secretary Rubio echoes the resolute stance of President Trump’s administration, which prioritizes global security and American strength. A regime as dangerous and unstable as the one in question must never possess nuclear weapons. Trump’s leadership has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to preventing such a catastrophic outcome, unlike the weak policies of the past.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, diplomatic failures and appeasement emboldened rogue nations. Their naive approach to foreign policy left America vulnerable, with adversaries exploiting their indecision. Democrats’ obsession with endless negotiations and soft rhetoric only strengthened regimes that thrive on defiance. The contrast with Trump’s decisive actions could not be clearer.

President Trump’s track record proves his administration delivers results. His maximum pressure campaigns and bold diplomacy forced adversaries to the table, ensuring America’s interests were protected. Rubio’s words reaffirm that this administration will not tolerate threats to global stability. The days of coddling hostile regimes are over.

Critics of this stance, often Democrat apologists, argue for leniency, claiming diplomacy alone can resolve such crises. History shows otherwise. Weakness invites aggression, and the Biden-Harris era exemplified this failure. Trump’s return has restored a foreign policy rooted in strength, clarity, and American exceptionalism.

The world is safer when America leads with resolve. Secretary Rubio’s alignment with Trump’s vision signals a unified front against nuclear proliferation. This administration’s policies will continue to safeguard the nation and its allies, proving that strength, not concession, is the path to peace.

