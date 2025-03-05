Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • ‘A Roller Coaster’: NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Set to Return After 9 Months in Space

‘A Roller Coaster’: NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Set to Return After 9 Months in Space

The hardest part about the unexpected extended stay has been the wait by families, Williams said while speaking from the space station.

‘A Roller Coaster’: NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Set to Return After 9 Months in Space

NASA and SpaceX are speeding up the timeline for their upcoming crew rotation missions to and from the International Space Station (ISS).


With their replacements scheduled to arrive at the International Space Station (ISS) next week, NASA astronauts Sunita ‘Suni’ Williams and and Butch Wilmore, who have been stuck in space, are all set for a homecoming as they will finally return to Earth after nine months.

The duo will be joined on their SpaceX ride home by two astronauts who had self-launched in September alongside two empty seats, Associated Press reported.

The hardest part about the unexpected extended stay has been the wait by families, Williams said while speaking from the space station on Tuesday.

“It’s been a roller coaster for them, probably a little more so than for us,” Associated Press quoted Williams as saying.

When Sunita Williams broke the spacewalking record

On January 30, Williams surpassed a major milestone when she broke the record for total spacewalking time held by former astronaut Peggy Whitson.

Sharing the news on X, the ISS said, “NASA astronaut Suni Williams just surpassed former astronaut Peggy Whitson’s total spacewalking time of 60 hours and 21 minutes today. Suni is still outside in the vacuum of space removing radio communications hardware.”

Williams was outside the ISS during the spacewalk –  part of Expedition 72 – to maintain the station’s hardware and collect surface material samples from Destiny laboratory and Quest airlock for analysis.

Williams, who was wearing the suit with red stripes, was joined by Wilmore, who wore the unmarked suit. This was Wilmore’s fifth spacewalk and Williams’ ninth.

Both astronauts arrived at the ISS in 2024 as part of Expedition 72, which began on September 23.

Due to technical delays with their Boeing Starliner capsule, their return to Earth was postponed.

Wilmore and Williams are scheduled to return on the Crew 9 mission towards the end of March 2025, completing nearly 300 days in space.

 

Filed under

Butch Wilmore NASA Sunita Williams

