Thursday, May 1, 2025
‘Gentleman’: Trump Praises Mark Carney, Says Canadian PM Wants To Make A Deal, Will Visit White House Soon

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit the White House soon, following Canada's federal election, which many viewed as a rejection of Trump's policies. Trump expressed optimism for their relationship, sharing that Carney had reached out to discuss a potential deal.

'Gentleman': Trump Praises Mark Carney, Says Canadian PM Wants To Make A Deal, Will Visit White House Soon

Trump confirms Canadian PM Mark Carney will visit the White House soon, praising him as a "nice gentleman" and signaling talks for a new deal.


U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit the White House within the next week or sooner. The visit comes after Canada’s recent federal election, which many observers viewed as a rejection of Trump’s trade policies and ambitions for expansion into Canada.

During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trump shared his perspective on the Canadian election results and the political dynamics surrounding them. He stated, “I think we’re going to have a great relationship” with Carney, reflecting on the election’s outcome.

“Let’s Make a Deal”

Trump also revealed that Carney had personally reached out to him following the election. “He called me up yesterday and said, ‘let’s make a deal,'” Trump remarked. This conversation signals a willingness on both sides to engage in negotiations for a new economic and security arrangement, regardless of the election results.

In his remarks, the president acknowledged the widespread rejection of his policies during the Canadian federal election, noting that both major Canadian candidates were not in favor of him. “And it was the one that hated Trump, I think the least, that won. I actually think the Conservatives hated me much more than the so-called Liberal,” Trump said, referring to the political landscape in Canada.

Trump’s Positive Remarks on Mark Carney

Despite the electoral backdrop, Trump expressed appreciation for Carney, who he described as a “very nice gentleman.” The president emphasized, “Carney couldn’t have been nicer,” further reinforcing the positive tone of their interactions.

As of now, the Prime Minister’s Office has not provided an official statement regarding the timeline of Carney’s White House visit. However, the U.S. president and the Canadian prime minister had previously agreed that discussions on a new economic and security deal would begin, irrespective of the election’s outcome.

Filed under

Canadian PM Mark Carney Trump

