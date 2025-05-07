In a decisive retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ — a series of precision strikes targeting key terror hubs deep inside Pakistan and PoJK. In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, former Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria called it a “very well-planned, very well-calibrated” operation, applauding its strategic impact.

In the aftermath of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, India has responded with unprecedented force under “Operation Sindoor,” launching a series of precision missile strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure deep within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). In an exclusive interview with NewsX, former Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) R.K.S. Bhadauria, weighed in on the operation’s strategic depth, execution, and its broader implications for the region.

“Very Well-Planned, Very Well-Calibrated Strike”

Speaking about the scale and execution of the operation, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria emphasized the effectiveness of the strikes.

“In the sense that if nine targets are chosen and all of them have been hit — and already the photographs that are coming out, most of it from Pakistan’s side, are indicating the kind of damage inflicted and casualties — it is a very successful strike. It’s very well-planned, very well-calibrated in terms of number of targets,” he said.

He further stated that the operation aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier warning of “unimaginable punishment” to terrorists and their backers.

“As per the Honourable Prime Minister’s direction, unimaginable punishment for the terrorists and their backers… So overall, I think a very, very effective move and well achieved.”

R.K.S. Bhadauria on Striking Deep Inside: Muridke, Bahawalpur, and Beyond

India’s targets reportedly included terrorist training and command centers well inside Pakistani territory — Bahawalpur, Sialkot, and Muridke among them — all areas widely recognized for their long-standing association with terror networks like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) deep inside Pakistan.

“Absolutely. They are all known for their links and for their direct connection with the terrorist network. And I think the choice of targets — there would have been a lot of due diligence in terms of which ones to target and what is happening there right now,” Bhadauria noted.

He emphasized the calculated nature of the targeting, explaining that each site would have been carefully vetted based on intelligence inputs and operational feasibility.

“Depending on the targets, the kind of weapons that are required — all that would have been a very considered decision. As I can see, all precision weapons, maybe a bit of combination of light ammunition… use of precision weapons, effective weapons to inflict the right damage and also ensure collateral damage is absolute minimum.”

Tactical Surprise and Strategic Shock

The strikes reportedly neutralised nine terror facilities across Pakistan and PoJK, including:

Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur – JeM

Markaz Taiba, Muridke – LeT

Sarjal, Tehra Kalan – JeM

Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot – HM

Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala – LeT

Markaz Abbas, Kotli – JeM

Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli – HM

Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad – LeT

Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad – JeM

R.K.S. Bhadauria: Operation Achieved Tactical Surprise

Asked whether the operation achieved tactical surprise, especially at deeper targets like Muridke and Balpur, Bhadauria agreed:

“Yeah, absolutely… In terms of achieving the targets and achieving the required level of damage, I think that clearly would have been achieved. Choice of targets — yes, they are quite deep, they are very major targets. So that and the number of targets — I think that is the message in terms of the kind of punishment being inflicted on the terrorist network and their backers.”

He noted that while the Pakistani side may have been on high alert, the scale and depth of India’s strike likely took them by surprise.

“Whether tactical surprise achieved — they would be on high alert, absolutely. So once the attack starts… in terms of their coming to know and having taken some actions — we will see as the details emerge. But in terms of striking the target successfully — I think fully. And they would have been surprised by the number of targets and some of the choice of targets.”

The Missile Show

When asked how much time Pakistan had to respond to such an attack — particularly if missiles were used — Bhadauria explained that response windows vary based on weapon type and distance.

“It would vary depending upon what standoff distance has been used. It could vary in a couple of minutes to maybe even six to seven minutes, depending upon how much standoff you have utilized. Some weapons — standoff is around 60–70 km. There are others which can go up to 200 and even 300 km.”

He added that despite alertness, Pakistan was unable to intercept the missiles, as evident from the extensive damage.

“Some are very high-speed weapons, some are subsonic… they’ve not been able to intercept the weapons because otherwise, the damage that the sites are showing wouldn’t have been of this nature. So the weapons have reached the target.”

“De-escalatory by Design”: Says R.K.S. Bhadauria

India has maintained that Operation Sindoor was a non-escalatory, counter-terror operation — explicitly avoiding civilian or military targets.

“Very clearly from our side, not a single one is a military target. In terms of planning — it was said upfront by our Honourable Prime Minister that terrorists and their backers are on our hit list — they will get unimaginable punishment. So very clearly that has been followed.”

Asked about possible escalation from the Pakistani side, Bhadauria acknowledged that the next steps depend entirely on Islamabad’s response.

“Now, in itself it is very de-escalatory in nature — because none of the military targets were there. But Pakistan would respond. How they respond — that will really dictate what will be the next level. It could get contained in 24 hours. It could stretch a little longer. We will need to see and we’ll need to control the escalation as we go forward.”

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

