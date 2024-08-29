ABC News has declined Kamala Harris’ request to keep microphones unmuted throughout the upcoming debate with Donald Trump on September 10. The network’s decision follows a dispute between the two campaigns over the debate rules.

According to a report by the New York Post, ABC News has confirmed that the debate will follow rules similar to those used in the June 27 debate between Trump and Joe Biden, which includes muting microphones when a candidate is not speaking. An email from ABC News Chief Counsel Eric Lieberman specified that there would be no audience present, and participants would be limited to a pen, a pad of paper, and a bottle of water.

The Trump campaign had called for debate rules consistent with those from their previous debate, while Harris’ team proposed that both candidates’ microphones remain unmuted for the full 90 minutes.

In response to ABC News’ rules, Harris campaign spokesperson Brian Fallon criticized the Trump team’s stance, suggesting that their preference for muted microphones is a strategy to avoid direct confrontation. Fallon posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Despite Trump’s claim on Monday that he would be okay with unmuted mics, his handlers are pushing for the mics to stay muted, threatening to withdraw from the debate if their demands are not met.”

Fallon also noted ongoing discussions with ABC News regarding the final rules.

On the other hand, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller accused the Harris campaign of creating distractions. “The rules were agreed upon last week. The Harris team is trying to shift focus from their lack of media appearances,” Miller said in a statement to Newsmax.