Abdelmadjid Tebboune Secures 94.7% Vote In Algeria’s Presidential Election

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been declared the winner of Algeria’s presidential election, securing a remarkable 94% of the vote.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been declared the winner of Algeria’s presidential election, securing a remarkable 94% of the vote. This result guarantees him another term at the helm of the gas-rich North African nation. The announcement was made by Algeria’s independent election authority on Sunday, following a campaign marred by allegations of repression and irregularities.

Landslide Victory Over Challengers

Tebboune’s victory was widely anticipated but still notable for its scale. Islamist candidate Abdelali Hassani Cherif received only 3% of the vote, while socialist contender Youcef Aouchiche garnered just 2.1%. Tebboune’s overwhelming win far surpasses the 87% secured by Vladimir Putin in Russia’s March elections and the 92% achieved by Ilham Aliyev in Azerbaijan’s February contest.

Contrast with Previous Election Results

The president’s latest win is a significant increase from his 2019 victory, when he won 58% of the vote with his nearest competitor receiving 17%. This dramatic rise highlights a continued consolidation of power. However, independent observers were not allowed in Algeria during the election, raising questions about the transparency of the process.

Turnout and Electoral Integrity

While the official turnout figures have not yet been released, preliminary totals indicated a turnout of 48% domestically and 19.6% for voters abroad. This figure is higher compared to the turnout five years ago, when Tebboune first assumed office amid widespread boycott by pro-democracy protesters.

MUST READ: Kamala Harris Celebrates Grandparents’ Day With Emotional Message

The National Independent Authority for Elections reported that nearly half of eligible voters participated, a notable improvement aimed at legitimizing the election process. Nonetheless, the campaign faced significant criticism from activists and international organizations, including Amnesty International, who highlighted issues of repression and the stifling of opposition voices.

Opposition Concerns and Allegations

Prior to the official announcement of Tebboune’s victory, opposition figures voiced concerns about the election’s conduct. Ahmed Sadok, campaign manager for Cherif, reported delays and alleged irregularities, including accusations of proxy voting and undue pressure on poll workers. These claims have fueled skepticism about the election’s fairness.

Political Participation and Youth Engagement

Throughout the election campaign, all three candidates, including Tebboune, emphasized the need for greater political participation. They made concerted efforts to engage the Algerian youth, who face high levels of poverty and unemployment. Despite these efforts, many activists and political parties called for a boycott, fearing that the election would only serve to entrench the current political status quo.

The results of this election come at a time when Algeria, Africa’s largest country by area and the continent’s second most populous nation, is navigating a complex political landscape. As Algeria prepares for another term under Tebboune’s leadership, the eyes of the world will remain on how he addresses the pressing issues facing the nation.

ALSO READ: Russia Makes Gains In Eastern Ukraine As Drones Enter NATO Airspace