LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms
Live TV
TRENDING |
ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms
Home > World > Abdu Rozik Arrested In UAE On Theft Allegation, Dubai Police Yet To Disclose Charges

Abdu Rozik Arrested In UAE On Theft Allegation, Dubai Police Yet To Disclose Charges

Abdu Rozik, Tajik singer and Bigg Boss 16 star, was arrested in the UAE over theft allegations after arriving in Dubai. His team confirmed his detention but no charges are known yet. Trending: Abdu Rozik arrest Dubai, UAE police action, Tajik singer detained, theft allegation UAE.

Tajik singer Abdu Rozik arrested in UAE after arriving in Dubai on theft allegations. His team confirmed the arrest, but details remain undisclosed as police remain silent.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 10:19:51 IST

Tajikistan singer and internet celebrity Abdu Rozik was taken into custody in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend following allegations of theft, according to a statement from his management.

The 21-year-old influencer, who has millions of fans across social media platforms, was arrested at around 5 AM on Saturday soon after landing at Dubai International Airport. He had just arrived from Montenegro. The exact nature of the complaint remains unclear, and the UAE authorities have not issued any official statement on the matter.

Confirming the arrest to Khaleej Times, Rozik’s management said they were aware of his detention. “All we can say is that we are aware he has been taken into custody on allegations of theft,” the representative stated, refusing to elaborate further.

Despite the serious charge, no formal details about the case have been made public so far. Rozik’s arrest has sparked widespread curiosity online, especially given his high-profile presence in the entertainment world.

From Viral Videos to Bigg Boss Fame

Abdu Rozik, born in Tajikistan, rose to fame with his singing talent and short videos on social media. He became widely recognised for his renditions of songs like Ohi Dili Zor, Chaki Chaki Boron, and Modar. Standing just 3 feet tall, his physical condition made him stand out in the public eye, but it was his charm and voice that built his fan base.

His popularity soared in India when he appeared on Bigg Boss 16, where his endearing personality won him widespread affection. In 2022, he was invited to the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi, where he performed Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, a Hindi song from the film 1942: A Love Story, earning appreciation from Bollywood celebrities and fans alike.

Engagement That Didn’t Last

In February 2023, Rozik made headlines when he first announced the impending involvement of Amira, a 19-year-old from the UAE. The two had planned to marry on July 7, 2024, however, their wedding plans were delayed and later cancelled in September only a few days later. Although Rozik mentioned it was a professional issue, citing a boxing match, he eventually cancelled the wedding after the cancellation announcement.

Not His First Legal Scrutiny

Rozik is not new to legal troubles. In 2024, Rozik was reportedly placed under questioning by Indias Enforcement Directorate in the course of a money laundering investigation regarding a hospitality company. Although he was not named an accused in the case, the questioning only added heat to the fire of controversy associated with his name.

What’s Next?

It is still not clear whether any formal charge will follow any potential interim detention, or how long the police have the ability to detain Rozik. When asked whether they had a legal options or whether any diplomatic representation was on the books, his team did not say. As the guessing game begins and the speculation surrounds his latest arrest among the police who had once welcomed him to the red carpet, his fans wait for clarification on the arrest of the singer in Dubai.

ALSO READ: US President Donald Trump Rejects Epstein Files as Democrat Conspiracy

Tags: Abdu Rozik arrestedDubai theft allegationsuae

More News

Retro Vibes And Romance: Jackie Shroff Joins Kartik Aaryan In Dharma’s Next
Why Are Sexual Crimes Unbelievable for Family Members? A Hard Truth About Trust and Fear
India’s Semiconductor Ambitions: Reducing Imports By Up To $20 Billion With Government Support
‘We’re Not Satisfied’: Grieving Father Of AI171 Victim Demands Justice
‘Beti Bachao, But Kill Her?’: The Great Khali Slams Radhika Yadav’s Shocking Murder By Father
Abdu Rozik Arrested In UAE On Theft Allegation, Dubai Police Yet To Disclose Charges
Stock Market Today: Earnings, Tariffs, And Inflation Take the Spotlight As Markets Remain Cautious
President Droupadi Murmu Nominates Ujjwal Nikam, Harsh Shringla, Meenakshi Jain & Sadanandan Master To Rajya Sabha
Who Was At Sun Valley 2025? The VIP Lineup Every Tech Enthusiast Has Been Waiting For- Check Out The Billionaire List
‘Wore Shorts,Talked To Boys’: Radhika Yadav’s Friend Alleges Years Of Abuse By Father Deepak Yadav Before Murder

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?