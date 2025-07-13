Abdu Rozik Arrested In UAE On Theft Allegation, Dubai Police Yet To Disclose Charges

Tajikistan singer and internet celebrity Abdu Rozik was taken into custody in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend following allegations of theft, according to a statement from his management.

The 21-year-old influencer, who has millions of fans across social media platforms, was arrested at around 5 AM on Saturday soon after landing at Dubai International Airport. He had just arrived from Montenegro. The exact nature of the complaint remains unclear, and the UAE authorities have not issued any official statement on the matter.

Confirming the arrest to Khaleej Times, Rozik’s management said they were aware of his detention. “All we can say is that we are aware he has been taken into custody on allegations of theft,” the representative stated, refusing to elaborate further.

Despite the serious charge, no formal details about the case have been made public so far. Rozik’s arrest has sparked widespread curiosity online, especially given his high-profile presence in the entertainment world.

From Viral Videos to Bigg Boss Fame

Abdu Rozik, born in Tajikistan, rose to fame with his singing talent and short videos on social media. He became widely recognised for his renditions of songs like Ohi Dili Zor, Chaki Chaki Boron, and Modar. Standing just 3 feet tall, his physical condition made him stand out in the public eye, but it was his charm and voice that built his fan base.

His popularity soared in India when he appeared on Bigg Boss 16, where his endearing personality won him widespread affection. In 2022, he was invited to the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi, where he performed Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, a Hindi song from the film 1942: A Love Story, earning appreciation from Bollywood celebrities and fans alike.

Engagement That Didn’t Last

In February 2023, Rozik made headlines when he first announced the impending involvement of Amira, a 19-year-old from the UAE. The two had planned to marry on July 7, 2024, however, their wedding plans were delayed and later cancelled in September only a few days later. Although Rozik mentioned it was a professional issue, citing a boxing match, he eventually cancelled the wedding after the cancellation announcement.

Not His First Legal Scrutiny

Rozik is not new to legal troubles. In 2024, Rozik was reportedly placed under questioning by India‘s Enforcement Directorate in the course of a money laundering investigation regarding a hospitality company. Although he was not named an accused in the case, the questioning only added heat to the fire of controversy associated with his name.

What’s Next?

It is still not clear whether any formal charge will follow any potential interim detention, or how long the police have the ability to detain Rozik. When asked whether they had a legal options or whether any diplomatic representation was on the books, his team did not say. As the guessing game begins and the speculation surrounds his latest arrest among the police who had once welcomed him to the red carpet, his fans wait for clarification on the arrest of the singer in Dubai.

