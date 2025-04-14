Former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, known for extending political freedoms, has died at the age of 85 from heart disease.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, known for promoting moderate governance and extending political freedoms during his tenure, has died at the age of 85 from heart disease, The Associated Press reported. He passed away at 7:10 p.m. on Monday despite efforts by cardiac specialists at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur.

Affectionately known as “Pak Lah,” Abdullah had been under critical care since April 25 after being diagnosed with spontaneous pneumothorax—a condition involving a collapsed lung. He was admitted following breathing difficulties and was closely monitored until his passing.

Abdullah served as Malaysia’s fifth prime minister from 2003 to 2009. He assumed office amid hopes for reform and greater civil liberties, replacing Mahathir Mohamad, who had ruled with an authoritarian grip for 22 years. “During his rule, the country transitioned from a very authoritarian rule under Mahathir to a more multifaceted regime,” Oh Ei Sun from Singapore’s Institute of International Affairs told AP, adding, “It provided some breathing space for many Malaysians after more than two decades of very suffocating rule.”

Just months into his leadership, Abdullah led his National Front coalition to a landslide victory in the 2004 general election. But his initial popularity faded as he was increasingly criticised for “ineffective” leadership and failure to follow through on promises to fight corruption and reform state institutions, the report said.

Abdullah’s tenure, the report suggests, was also marked by internal conflicts and a falling out with Mahathir, who turned into one of his most vocal critics. Accusations of nepotism, policy missteps, and protests over rising costs and governance issues added to mounting pressure. His leadership culminated in the 2008 general election, where the ruling coalition suffered historic losses. He eventually stepped down in April 2009.

Despite political struggles, Abdullah is remembered for introducing modest reforms that opened up space for dissent and a more critical press—changes some say paved the way for Malaysia’s future opposition movements.

According to the report, Abdullah was born in Penang on November 26, 1939 and hailed from a religious family. He earned a degree in Islamic studies from the University of Malaya and served in the civil service before entering politics in 1978. Over the decades, he held several key cabinet roles, including foreign minister and home affairs minister, before becoming prime minister.

In 2022, his son-in-law, Khairy Jamaluddin, revealed Abdullah was suffering from worsening dementia. “He had trouble speaking and could not recognise his family,” he said at the time, accoring to AP.

Abdullah is survived by his second wife, Jeanne Abdullah, two children, and seven grandchildren, the report further said. His first wife, Endon Mahmood, passed away from breast cancer in 2005.

