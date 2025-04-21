Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Abortion, LGBTQ Rights & Church: How Pope Francis Changed The Conversation

Abortion, LGBTQ Rights & Church: How Pope Francis Changed The Conversation

Pope Francis, who died at 88, leaves behind a legacy marked by compassion and controversy. He upheld the Church’s firm stance against abortion while welcoming LGBTQ individuals into the faith like no pope before him.

Abortion, LGBTQ Rights & Church: How Pope Francis Changed The Conversation

Pope Francis


Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88, leaves behind a complex legacy on key moral issues like abortion and LGBTQ rights, areas where he balanced deep compassion with traditional Catholic teachings.

The Argentine pontiff, who led the Roman Catholic Church since 2013, was known for his inclusive tone and efforts to reform the Church while holding firm on core doctrines. His approach often made headlines for its nuance and pastoral sensitivity, especially on socially divisive topics.

Abortion: Compassion Without Compromise

Pope Francis consistently reaffirmed the Catholic Church’s opposition to abortion, calling it part of a “throwaway culture” and likening the practice to hiring a hitman. Yet unlike some of his predecessors, Francis sought to shift the Church’s focus from condemnation to compassion.

He encouraged priests to offer spiritual support to women who had undergone abortions and made it easier for them to receive forgiveness granting all priests the authority to absolve the sin during confession, a right previously reserved for bishops.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite pressure from conservative U.S. bishops, Francis also rejected the idea of denying Communion to political figures like President Joe Biden over their pro-choice stance. He emphasized that clergy should act as shepherds, not gatekeepers.

LGBTQ Rights: “Who Am I to Judge?”

Pope Francis’ famous remark “Who am I to judge?” in reference to gay Catholics, marked a turning point in the Church’s tone toward LGBTQ individuals. Though he upheld traditional teachings that defined homosexual acts as “intrinsically disordered,” his papacy was characterized by gestures of welcome and inclusion.

Under his leadership, the Vatican approved blessings for same-sex couples, while maintaining that these were not the equivalent of marriages. He also opened the door for transgender individuals to be baptized and serve as godparents or witnesses in Church ceremonies steps that were seen as groundbreaking within the Church’s conservative framework.

While traditionalists criticized these moves, LGBTQ Catholics and advocates praised Francis for fostering a more compassionate, non-judgmental Church.

A Legacy of Balance and Bridge-Building

Pope Francis’ legacy on abortion and LGBTQ rights reflects his broader mission: to lead with mercy without abandoning core doctrine. He pushed the Church to be more pastoral, less punitive and in doing so, reshaped global conversations around morality, faith, and inclusion.

As the Church prepares to mourn its first Latin American pope, many will remember Francis not just for the positions he took, but for how he took them with humility, humanity, and a deep concern for those on the margins.

ALSO READ: Remembering Pope Francis Through His Words: A Champion Of Poor And Tolerance

Filed under

Pope Francis Pope Francis Death

newsx

MS Dhoni Hints At CSK’s Future With Cryptic ‘Next Year’ Comment: Is It Over For...
As tributes pour in from

Did Nostradamus Predict Pope Francis’ Death and His Successor?
Pope Francis, who passed

Abortion, LGBTQ Rights & Church: How Pope Francis Changed The Conversation
Pope Francis, 88, dies af

Internet Reacts To Pope Francis Skipping Official JD Vance Meeting In One Of His Final...
newsx

Yash To Battle Kunal Kapoor Before Facing Ranbir Kapoor In Intense Action Sequence In Nitesh...
VP JD Vance mourns Pope F

US Vice-President JD Vance Recalls Last Meeting With Pope Francis, Pays Tribute After Pontiff’s Death
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

MS Dhoni Hints At CSK’s Future With Cryptic ‘Next Year’ Comment: Is It Over For IPL 2025?

MS Dhoni Hints At CSK’s Future With Cryptic ‘Next Year’ Comment: Is It Over For...

Did Nostradamus Predict Pope Francis’ Death and His Successor?

Did Nostradamus Predict Pope Francis’ Death and His Successor?

Internet Reacts To Pope Francis Skipping Official JD Vance Meeting In One Of His Final Acts

Internet Reacts To Pope Francis Skipping Official JD Vance Meeting In One Of His Final...

Yash To Battle Kunal Kapoor Before Facing Ranbir Kapoor In Intense Action Sequence In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Yash To Battle Kunal Kapoor Before Facing Ranbir Kapoor In Intense Action Sequence In Nitesh...

US Vice-President JD Vance Recalls Last Meeting With Pope Francis, Pays Tribute After Pontiff’s Death

US Vice-President JD Vance Recalls Last Meeting With Pope Francis, Pays Tribute After Pontiff’s Death

Entertainment

Yash To Battle Kunal Kapoor Before Facing Ranbir Kapoor In Intense Action Sequence In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Yash To Battle Kunal Kapoor Before Facing Ranbir Kapoor In Intense Action Sequence In Nitesh

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three Years Before The Shocking Divorce

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With This Easter Post

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand National Tour Opening

Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave